Online Poll
POLL: Should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court?
President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, federal judge Brett Kavanaugh, has been mired in accusations of sexual assault. The Senate Judiciary Committee heard hours of emotional testimony from Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, on Thursday. On Friday, the committee voted to recommend Kavanaugh for a full Senate vote.
