NEW ALBANY — New Albany police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck this morning.
Officers were dispatched to the alley behind Bottles Unlimited at 427 State Street around 9:30 a.m., according to a news release. A preliminary investigation — which includes physical evidence and witness statements — indicates that a 59-year-old man rode his bicycle into the path of a pickup truck traveling north in the alley. Police say the bicyclist entered the alley from a blind spot in the Bottles Unlimited parking lot.
The condition of the bicyclist, whose identity has not been released, is unknown, but police believe it to be serious. He was taken to University of Louisville hospital for treatment.
Police are not releasing the name of the driver of the truck due to an ongoing investigation. New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey said no additional information will be released today.
