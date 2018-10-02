NEW ALBANY — A cyclist struck by a pickup truck in New Albany on Monday has died.
The Jefferson County Coroner determined 59-year-old James Lee Broy Jr. died as a result of the collision, according to a news release from New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey.
Officers were dispatched to the alley behind Bottles Unlimited at 427 State Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday. A preliminary investigation indicated that Broy rode his bicycle into the path of a pickup truck traveling north in the alley. Police say the bicyclist entered the alley from a blind spot in the Bottles Unlimited parking lot.
Broy was taken to University of Louisville hospital for treatment and later died.
Bailey said Tuesday that the investigation shows no criminal activity on the part of the driver, however the case remains open. The driver of the pickup truck has not been identified.
