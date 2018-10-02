JEFFERSONVILLE — Schools across the Greater Clark County Schools Corp. soon may have new technology thanks to a common school loan.
The school board voted 5-0 during its regular meeting Tuesday to approve an application for a more than $1 million common school loan. Board members Mark Pavey and Nancy Kraft were absent from the meeting.
The funds from the loan will be used to replace interactive whiteboards, purchase desktop computers for Project Lead The Way Engineering Labs, add a new computer firewall system and instructional support computers.
As soon as the loan is approved, the district will be able to purchase the technology and then will be reimbursed by the state, according to Chief Financial Officer Tom Dykiel.
According to the application, Greater Clark has taken out two similar loans in recent years – a common school loan for nearly $5 million to fund the district’s 1:1 Initiative and other classroom technology; the other a School Technology Advancement Account loan for around $544,000 that also went toward the 1:1 Initiative.
According to Dykiel, the loan has a 1 percent interest rate and will be paid back over the next five years.
In other business:
• Graduation dates for 2019 were approved. Jeffersonville High School graduation will be at 10 a.m. June 8, Charlestown High School at 1 p.m. June 8 and New Washington High School at 7 p.m. June 7.
• Jeffersonville High School student and Air Force JROTC cadet Derrick Johnson was recognized for performing the Heimlich maneuver twice on a fellow cadet. Johnson also received the Silver Valor Award, the second-highest award a JROTC can earn.
• Riverside and Utica elementary schools' student councils were recognized for being named Gold Honor Councils by the Indiana Association of Student Councils.
• Victoria Southern was recognized for receiving a 2018 Red Cross Youth Humanitarian Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.