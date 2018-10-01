NEW ALBANY — While we are still six weeks from the mid-term election, David White decided it was time for people to start thinking about the 2019 New Albany mayor's race.
On Monday, White officially announced his candidacy for mayor on the Democratic ticket on the steps of the City-County Building. His opponent likely will be two-term New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, setting up a rematch from the 2015 primary race where Gahan won by 699 votes — 2,024 to 1,325. However, White said many things have happened in the last four years that he believes will swing the 2019 race in his favor. He said it's time to put people first, which is his campaign slogan.
"I believe our greatest asset is people," he said. "I think we can win. There is a lot of frustration out there. Who wants to have four more years of this stuff? I think we have a good chance of defeating him."
White, 59 and a lifelong New Albany resident, cited city spending being out of control, using the $13 million water park, the recently approved $15 million new city hall and the splitting of the parks departments as examples. He also said the mayor's unwillingness to work with the county is costing taxpayers millions.
"People wonder why I am opposing a sitting mayor from my own party. It's because of our profound differences," White said. "I am running for mayor, not to seek money or prestige, but to put people first."
Gahan said Friday he is not ready to announce his intentions for a third term, but any plans likely would be made after the mid-term election.
"I am busy running the city. It's too early to be thinking about that," the mayor said.
Republican Mark Seabrook, the current president of the Floyd County Commissioners, also has said he is running for mayor next year which is why he did not seek re-election to his commissioners seat. First District City Councilman Dan Coffey is also expected to run as an independent.
White said when he lost to Gahan three years ago, he promised supporters he would run again, so he decided to go ahead and make the announcement.
"This was the right time," White said. "It's tough because it's hard for me to talk about myself. All of my success in life is due to always putting people first. I have always had a heart for people. As long as you do the right thing for the right reason, people will support you."
White announced his primary election plans with an insert placed inside the weekend edition of the News and Tribune. He said it's important to get more people involved in the rematch because only 3,400 voted in the Democrat primary in 2015. He said for the next seven months, he wants to get his message out and get more people registered to vote.
He said that for two decades he has supported the Democratic candidate for mayor, including Gahan in 2011. However, he said he could no longer remain on the sidelines after seeing what he called the injustices that were taking place to residents of public housing, out-of-control spending and the administration's "bullying" tactics.
"I will not waste your hard-earned money," he said to the 20 or so supporters at Monday's announcement. "All you have to do is drive around this city and you can see where the mayor has swiped the city's credit card to produce shiny new objects. They all came with significant costs."
He encouraged his supporters to get out and spread his message.
"In seven months the citizens of New Albany will be able to gain their city back," he said.
