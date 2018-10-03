NEW ALBANY — Despite passing by a unanimous vote in the same room two weeks ago, a zoning change request to allow Westfield Springs subdivision to be built was tabled by the Floyd County Commissioners on Tuesday night.
After more than an hour of listening to the pros and cons of the "conservation" development, which calls for 79 homes to be built on 25 acres at the corner of Frank Ott Road and Alonzo Smith Road by Thieneman Group, LLC, the request could not get the necessary two votes to approve the plan.
Commissioner Billy Stewart made a motion to reject the zoning change request, which failed to gain a second. After several minutes of discussion commissioner John Schellenberger, who voted in favor of the plan as a member of the plan commission, asked that the request be tabled so both sides could negotiate a few changes to the plan, and come back at the Nov. 6 meeting for another vote. He said he did not want to "kick it down the road" and back to the plan commission.
Commissioners' President Mark Seabrook said he wanted it to go back to the plan commission so both sides could find some "common ground."
Stewart said he would like to see fewer homes built in the development, which would mean fewer amenities, according to attorney John Kraft, who represents Thieneman Group. Kraft said the whole idea surrounding a conservation development is to provide extra green space, and other amenities like a walking trail, shelter house, decorative lighting and trees planted as buffers. That still wasn't enough to convince Stewart.
"What you are doing is asking the commissioners to change the zoning law to accommodate this development, and I have a lot of issues with this subdivision," Stewart said. "There are several things I have to look at when it comes to changing the zoning, does it benefit the county and the citizens? I make a motion to deny the request."
But it failed without a second. He then said he would like to see the development have fewer homes, and the commissioners finally agreed to table the request and form a committee to work with the developer to try and find common ground. However, Kraft said the request Tuesday was for a zoning change, and did not commit to meeting with a committee.
If a decision is not made by the commissioners in 90 days, it would go back to the plan commission's ruling and pass automatically.
As the area is zoned now, 54 homes could be built on the site but they would resemble a "cookie cutter" development, according to Kraft, without the amenities. He said the developer takes on the added expense, around $180,000, to add the amenities and make the development a conservation subdivision and more appealing to the potential home buyers and area. Kraft said a traffic study was done, as were other requirements, which is why it received a unanimous favorable vote last month by the plan commission.
Schellenberger said the subdivision site committee actually asked the developer to look at building a conservation subdivision when they looked at the area.
Several nearby residents spoke against the development last month and Tuesday night, saying it would add to traffic and drainage issues, and ruin the rural setting of the area.
A conservation subdivision is designed to protect the character of the area. Lots would not be sold until the end of the year, or early in 2019 after Georgetown successfully completes its sewer plant expansion to handle the new development.
But all of that is dependent on a commissioners vote at the Nov. 6 meeting.
"We're not here to rubber stamp any commission," Stewart said. "Why can't we compromise ... instead of 79 [homes] why not 63?"
