SOUTHERN INDIANA — A state legislator up for re-election is denying he used his government-provided email address for campaign purposes, which is being alleged in an ethics complaint filed by the Floyd County Democratic Party.
In a letter dated Oct. 1 to the Senate Legislative Ethics Committee, Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey complains that state Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, committed a violation of ethics after two social media posts contained a photograph of Grooms' campaign business card, which lists his Senate email address, in addition to his personal email address.
Groom's business card also lists personal social media accounts, his campaign website and the message "Re-elect in 2018!"
Dickey claims that based on the two photographs in the social media posts that "Senator Grooms is using a state-provided email address ... for political campaign purposes," he wrote in his letter, which is addressed to state Sen. Liz Brown, chairwoman of the Senate ethics committee.
Grooms said he has never used his government email address — S46@in.gov — for campaign purposes.
"Absolutely not," he said, adding that he does not use the state-issued email account to personally communicate with constituents; rather, it is a way for constituents to contact his legislative office in Indianapolis, and vice versa.
"I do not use the Senate email address other than what is sent by my office to communicate with constituents," Grooms said. "It's posted in the legislative directory and other publications that are readily available to identify my Senate email address. I use it primarily to communicate in the Indiana General Assembly communication network."
Grooms, a Republican representing Indiana's District 46, is being opposed in the Nov. 6 General Election by Democrat Anna Murray.
Dickey's complaint centers on a tweet that he claims was posted on Sept. 18 and a Facebook post made on Sept. 25. The News and Tribune could not locate the tweet in question; the Facebook post was still on Grooms' page as of Tuesday afternoon.
Grooms, who was unaware of the complaint until he was contacted Tuesday by the News and Tribune, could not explain why or how the tweet was apparently deleted, but said he did not delete it.
"I have no idea why it would be deleted," he said, adding that his legislative assistant "perhaps tweeted on that, I don't know for sure."
The legislative assistant, Edward Arredondo, referred questions to Grooms' press secretary, Ryan Kommes. Kommes referred questions to Matt Zapfe, executive director of the Indiana Senate Majority Campaign Committee.
Zapfe did not address the Twitter issue. But regarding Groom's Senate email address being on his campaign business card, Zapfe stated in an email that the card "is one paid for with campaign funds (clearly noted) which lists every contact number and email for [Grooms], including his personal mobile phone number ... this was an effort to provide them with the contacts necessary to reach him ... there is not an issue from a campaign finance perspective in putting a government e-mail on a card paid for with campaign funds. Obviously, there would be a problem with putting a campaign e-mail on a government card. But the latter is not the case here."
Grooms said he "doesn't really know why" his state-issued email address is listed on his campaign business card.
According to Ian Hauer, deputy communications director for the Indiana Secretary of State's office, it does not appear that Grooms' state email account was used to benefit his campaign, based on Dickey's letter to the ethics commission, and a news release from Dickey forwarded to Hauer.
"It appears that the business card was paid for by the campaign — based on these two documents, I don’t see evidence that a state email account was used for campaign purposes," Hauer stated in an email.
As to the possibility of any campaign ethics violation, Hauer deferred to the Senate Legislative Ethics Committee. A voicemail message left with Brown on Tuesday was not returned by press time.
In the news release, Dickey stated that "Grooms' blatant use of government resources for his campaign is disturbing and a betrayal of the public trust. As a resident of Senate District 46, I am appalled that Grooms would use resources paid for by the taxpayers to bolster his political campaign. This is exactly what happens when a career politician is focused on keeping their seat above serving the people."
Grooms, who is seeking his third term in the Statehouse, said he knows that using his state-issued email address for campaign purposes — which he denies ever doing — would be an ethics violation.
"If it's a violation for providing ... information which is readily available on many websites then I guess I'm guilty of something, but I don't know what that is," Grooms said. "If providing information on how to contact me as an elected official is unethical then I guess we need to look at those ethics codes."
