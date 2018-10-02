CLARK COUNTY — A second weekend of ramp closures on Interstate 65 at Memphis Road will bring Indiana Department of Transportation’s $67 million added travel lanes project in Clark County very close to its conclusion.
This weekend (Oct. 5-6), INDOT plans to shut down I-65’s northbound on-ramp from Memphis Road and its southbound off-ramp to Memphis Road at Exit 16. E & B Paving crews will be onsite — weather permitting — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They will make any needed repairs to the concrete base, mill and surface-pave the asphalt ramps, install pavement markings and reflectors, and add stone along shoulder areas.
Once Memphis Road ramp work has been completed, three I-65 mainline tasks remain:
• installation of rumble stripes — scheduled Oct. 9
• placement of thermoplastic pavement markings —five to seven days later
• installation of reflective pavement markings (RPMs). After that, contractor activities will be in respond to INDOT punch-list items.
Indiana has reconstructed I-65 from a pavement break one mile north of S.R. 60 to a terminus 2.8 miles south of S.R. 160. Travel lanes have been added in the median area to create a 6-lane highway. Bridge superstructures at Memphis Road, Perry Crossing, Muddy Fork and Old S.R. 311 were widened and rebuilt
Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone. For highway information, monitor social media sites: www.Facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast and Twitter @INDOTSoutheast. Subscribe to receive text and email alerts at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDOT/subscriber/new.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.