CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Jordan S. Longfellow, 28, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia

James Paul White, 33, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Julius David Williams Jr., 24, Huntsville, AL, warrant (felony)

Troy Lamon Bagwell, 46, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Milo Jordan Stepp II, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jamar Lovan Williams, 27, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Tasha Lorene Lackey, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brian Richard Rivera, 32, Charlestown, burglary, obstruction of justice

Christina Louise Thurston, 29, Sellersburg, burglary, obstruction of justice, hold for other agency

James Tutt Byrd, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Phillip Brightman, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Philip Anthony South, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Joseph Kyle LaHue, 35, English, hold for other agency

Tamara Lewis, 48, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Dakota Ryan Barnes, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Dylan Scott Marcelle, 22, Palmyra, criminal trespass

William Shane Stambro, 44, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy

James Brandon Hart, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant

David Katzman, 54, Jeffersonville, refusal to submit to chemical test

James Christopher Wheatley, 44, warrant, (felony)

DeVon Nigel Wilson, 30, Louisville, criminal trespass

Talman Romel Taylor, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Joshua Thurman Smith, 34, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass

Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 42, New Orleans, criminal trespass

Corey Christopher White, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Donald Eugene Hanger, 45, Hardinsburg, hold for other agency

Aaron Edward Leavell, 48, Borden, hold for other agency

Michael Allen Reas, 66, Clarksville, criminal trespass

Garrett Treyon Montgomery, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

William Clifford Blanton, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Alex Carter Bowden, 48, Lanesville, synthetic identity deception, false informing others

Danny L. Myers Jr., 26, Clarksville, domestic battery

Debra Faye Mitchell, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert S. Engle, 25, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Alexander J. Kelly, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Delfin Boyeros, 70, Hollywood, FL, warrant (felony)

Charles Molden Johnson, 28, Henderson, KY, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Avante Devon Hill, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Quentin Martin Wilson, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, driving while suspended with prior, possession of paraphernalia

Stephanie Rose Waddell, 39, Hardinsburg, KY., possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Elizabeth Lalady Napier, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Phillip Board, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Michael Thomas Horine 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dow Craig Thornton, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Quintruis O'Neal Reeves, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Trent Thomas King, 30, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal mischief

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Misdemeanors

Bryce A. Shirley, 20, New Albany, warrant, criminal trespass, false informing

Kelli M. Hines, 34, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, false informing

Shannon L. Burris, 44, Clarksville, public intoxication

Ashton M. Day, 30, Georgetown, possession of paraphernalia

Mary L. Cunningham, 35, city at large, warrant, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license

Antonio Perez-Rivera, 29, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated, operating while never receiving a license

Donald E. Hanger, 45, Palmyra, warrant, driving while suspended

Felonies

Travis L. Preston, 31, Marengo, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Robert E. Jones, 56, Louisville, warrant, theft with prior conviction, possession of narcotic drug

Timothy E. Mitchell, 34, Louisville, warrant, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver

Christopher A. Ashford, 51, New Albany, warrant, battery

Terrance B. Kaelin, 42, Floyds Knobs, needs waiver signed

Chad D. Godsea, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant, receiving stolen property

Joshua S. Emery, 45, Borden, warrant

Micki R. Westbay, 39, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, fraud, possession of legend drug act, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Jonathan C. Henninger, 39, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior, OWI endangerment

Johntae L. Trumbo, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of handgun without a permit prior

Hayley K. Kleer, 28, Clarksville, warrant, residential entry, battery

Robert J. Meder, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Misdemeanors

Samantha Cornett, 23, New Albany, warrant, theft

Monty L. Stewart, 55, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated

Christina M. Koverman, 31, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

