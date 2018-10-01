CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Jordan S. Longfellow, 28, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia
James Paul White, 33, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Julius David Williams Jr., 24, Huntsville, AL, warrant (felony)
Troy Lamon Bagwell, 46, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Milo Jordan Stepp II, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jamar Lovan Williams, 27, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Tasha Lorene Lackey, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brian Richard Rivera, 32, Charlestown, burglary, obstruction of justice
Christina Louise Thurston, 29, Sellersburg, burglary, obstruction of justice, hold for other agency
James Tutt Byrd, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Phillip Brightman, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Philip Anthony South, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Joseph Kyle LaHue, 35, English, hold for other agency
Tamara Lewis, 48, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Dakota Ryan Barnes, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Dylan Scott Marcelle, 22, Palmyra, criminal trespass
William Shane Stambro, 44, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy
James Brandon Hart, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant
David Katzman, 54, Jeffersonville, refusal to submit to chemical test
James Christopher Wheatley, 44, warrant, (felony)
DeVon Nigel Wilson, 30, Louisville, criminal trespass
Talman Romel Taylor, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Joshua Thurman Smith, 34, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass
Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 42, New Orleans, criminal trespass
Corey Christopher White, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Donald Eugene Hanger, 45, Hardinsburg, hold for other agency
Aaron Edward Leavell, 48, Borden, hold for other agency
Michael Allen Reas, 66, Clarksville, criminal trespass
Garrett Treyon Montgomery, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
William Clifford Blanton, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Alex Carter Bowden, 48, Lanesville, synthetic identity deception, false informing others
Danny L. Myers Jr., 26, Clarksville, domestic battery
Debra Faye Mitchell, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert S. Engle, 25, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Alexander J. Kelly, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Delfin Boyeros, 70, Hollywood, FL, warrant (felony)
Charles Molden Johnson, 28, Henderson, KY, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Avante Devon Hill, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Quentin Martin Wilson, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, driving while suspended with prior, possession of paraphernalia
Stephanie Rose Waddell, 39, Hardinsburg, KY., possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Elizabeth Lalady Napier, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Phillip Board, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael Thomas Horine 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dow Craig Thornton, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Quintruis O'Neal Reeves, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Trent Thomas King, 30, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal mischief
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Misdemeanors
Bryce A. Shirley, 20, New Albany, warrant, criminal trespass, false informing
Kelli M. Hines, 34, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, false informing
Shannon L. Burris, 44, Clarksville, public intoxication
Ashton M. Day, 30, Georgetown, possession of paraphernalia
Mary L. Cunningham, 35, city at large, warrant, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license
Antonio Perez-Rivera, 29, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated, operating while never receiving a license
Donald E. Hanger, 45, Palmyra, warrant, driving while suspended
Felonies
Travis L. Preston, 31, Marengo, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Robert E. Jones, 56, Louisville, warrant, theft with prior conviction, possession of narcotic drug
Timothy E. Mitchell, 34, Louisville, warrant, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver
Christopher A. Ashford, 51, New Albany, warrant, battery
Terrance B. Kaelin, 42, Floyds Knobs, needs waiver signed
Chad D. Godsea, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant, receiving stolen property
Joshua S. Emery, 45, Borden, warrant
Micki R. Westbay, 39, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, fraud, possession of legend drug act, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Jonathan C. Henninger, 39, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior, OWI endangerment
Johntae L. Trumbo, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of handgun without a permit prior
Hayley K. Kleer, 28, Clarksville, warrant, residential entry, battery
Robert J. Meder, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Misdemeanors
Samantha Cornett, 23, New Albany, warrant, theft
Monty L. Stewart, 55, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated
Christina M. Koverman, 31, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
