CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED IN
William Thomas Kelly, 30, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terrence Jeffery Link, 27, Louisville, receiving stolen property, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Kristi Deanne Skaggs, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Nichole Lea Blevins, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Miranda Mae Griffis, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Orlando Perez, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency
Brett L. Walker, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Rachael Rae Black, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Andrew David Lotspeich, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Robert Matthew Hall, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lisa Ann Waterbury, 45, Jeffersonville, battery
Christopher Kyle Ashley, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kristy Jo Yeager, 39, Corydon, court order return, hold for other agency
Anthony Michael Anderson, 20, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or spice, warrant, carry handgun without license
Jeffrey Brian Dean Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, probation violation
Anthony Blaine Arnold, 35, Clarksville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Charles C. Roberts, 31, Henryville, habitual traffic offender
Mikel Gene Taylor Jr., 35, Jeffersonville, warrant, disarming LE officer, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, residential entry
Angie Michelle Cox, 41, Franklin, court order return
Chad Wayne Simpson, 33, Lexington, SC, warrant
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Misdemeanors
Brandy M. Terrell, 37, Leavenworth, warrant, theft
Dustin A. Amy, 33, New Albany, inhaling toxic vapors
William R. Dillingham, 42, Clarksville, warrant, driving while suspended prior
Jerry W. Irving, 36, city at large, warrant, invasion of privacy
Justin W. Etheridge, no age listed, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Mathew J. Stowe, 23, Louisville, warrant, possession of marijuana
Felonies
Eric R. Davidson, 32, Louisville, warrant, resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of syringe
Cassie A. Tyler, 26, Salem, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance
Alan K. Vest, 31, Hanover, warrant, theft
RELEASED
Felonies
Mark C. Kirby, 56, Corydon, operating vehicle as a habitual traffic violator
