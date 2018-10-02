CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED IN

William Thomas Kelly, 30, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terrence Jeffery Link, 27, Louisville, receiving stolen property, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Kristi Deanne Skaggs, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Nichole Lea Blevins, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Miranda Mae Griffis, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Orlando Perez, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency

Brett L. Walker, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Rachael Rae Black, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Andrew David Lotspeich, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Robert Matthew Hall, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lisa Ann Waterbury, 45, Jeffersonville, battery

Christopher Kyle Ashley, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kristy Jo Yeager, 39, Corydon, court order return, hold for other agency

Anthony Michael Anderson, 20, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or spice, warrant, carry handgun without license

Jeffrey Brian Dean Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, probation violation

Anthony Blaine Arnold, 35, Clarksville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Charles C. Roberts, 31, Henryville, habitual traffic offender

Mikel Gene Taylor Jr., 35, Jeffersonville, warrant, disarming LE officer, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, residential entry

Angie Michelle Cox, 41, Franklin, court order return

Chad Wayne Simpson, 33, Lexington, SC, warrant

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Misdemeanors

Brandy M. Terrell, 37, Leavenworth, warrant, theft

Dustin A. Amy, 33, New Albany, inhaling toxic vapors

William R. Dillingham, 42, Clarksville, warrant, driving while suspended prior

Jerry W. Irving, 36, city at large, warrant, invasion of privacy

Justin W. Etheridge, no age listed, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Mathew J. Stowe, 23, Louisville, warrant, possession of marijuana

Felonies

Eric R. Davidson, 32, Louisville, warrant, resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of syringe

Cassie A. Tyler, 26, Salem, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance

Alan K. Vest, 31, Hanover, warrant, theft

RELEASED

Felonies

Mark C. Kirby, 56, Corydon, operating vehicle as a habitual traffic violator

Tags