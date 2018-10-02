JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are investigating after a Jeffersonville High School student riding a bike was struck by a car Tuesday morning. The student's condition was not released by press time.
Jeffersonville police and fire personnel responded just before 7 a.m. to Allison Lane at Meadowlark Drive where the student, who has not yet been identified, had been hit by a single passenger car, according to JPD Det. Lt. Todd Hollis. The student was taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital.
It is unclear whether the student was traveling to school, but the collision happened in view of it, about 30 minutes before the building opens to students. Greater Clark County Schools spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez said Superintendent Andrew Melin and Jeff High Principal Julie Straight went to offer support to the family immediately following the incident.
