NEW ALBANY — New Albany resident Maura Murphy said she is concerned about how the planned construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge will affect her daily commute to work in Louisville.
Upcoming renovations to the bridge could create lane closures or shut it down entirely for periods in a two to three year timeframe. Now, Murphy is worried that she will have to take toll roads or sit in traffic for hours.
Murphy said when the Sherman Minton closed in 2011, she would have to get up around 3:30 a.m. in the morning as she and her partner carpooled to work, and they often wouldn’t be home until about 8 p.m.
“It was really ridiculous,” she said. “It was getting to the point where we were just picking up food on the way. It was very disruptive.”
Murphy and other community members provided their feedback on the proposed construction options Tuesday at an open house in New Albany, where the project team for the Sherman Minton Renewal presented information about the bridge's rehabilitation.
Starting in 2021, the 56-year-old bridge connecting New Albany and Louisville will be renovated in a project estimated to cost about $90 million. Indiana and Kentucky are sharing the project's costs, which will be fully covered through state and federal highway funds.
The engineers are considering multiple approaches to the renovations, but no final decisions have been made yet. Andrea Brady, spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal project, said the project team might explore lane restrictions or some closures during the two to three year period.
The lane restrictions would keep the bridge open during the construction, but they would cause traffic delays, slow completion and increase the cost of the project, according to project leaders. The closures would shorten the project timeline and decrease costs, but the closures would direct drivers to use different routes.
Ron Heustis, a project manager with INDOT, said contractors will bid on the value of the various options and propose ideas on how to manage traffic and reduce the effect on traffic throughout the closures.
The project team says they should have a construction approach recommendation in place by fall 2019.
The improvements should add about 30 years to the bridge's service life. The bridge, opened in 1962, still has its original deck.
In 2011 and 2012, the Sherman Minton was closed for five months for an emergency repair after cracks were found. Two lanes were closed this past June while crews fixed a hole in the lower bridge deck.
The deck is in need of replacement after being extensively patched, Heustis said, and the Sherman Minton's structural steel is deteriorating.
"It's in fair condition to poor condition, and we want to put it back in a good condition and give it 30 more years of service life," he said.
Approximately 90,000 vehicles cross the Sherman Minton bridge daily, which is nearly the combined total of those crossing the three tolled bridges each day.
The renovations will include replacing or restoring all bridge decks, structural steel elements and hanger cables. The project will also involve new lighting, drainage repairs and painting the steel components of the bridge.
The Sherman Minton project also will include minor work on three other bridges on Interstate 64 within the three-mile corridor from Interstate 265 to Interstate 264.
INDOT recently started an environmental study to examine the temporary effects of the Sherman Minton construction and provide recommendations on how to prevent or reduce these negative effects.
There are no plans to add tolling to the Sherman Minton, project leaders say. The three toll bridges, including the Abraham Lincoln Bridge, the John F. Kennedy Bridge, and the Lewis and Clark Bridge, still will be tolled during the construction.
Murphy said she would prefer to see the lane closures rather than a full closure. She said she is concerned that a full closure would be more expensive by forcing people to use the toll roads.
"If you have the money to do that, that's fine," she said. "But suppose you don't, and you sit in traffic for two to three hours—that doesn't seem quite right."
She said she is concerned that the construction also would have a negative effect on businesses in New Albany by preventing people from coming over from Louisville.
Georgetown resident Amanda Noorani, who works in Louisville, said while she is happy the bridge will receive necessary repairs, she dislikes the idea of closing the bridge. She said she would prefer if the bridge was closed at night, like the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge.
"I feel like it is really important to keep it open during rush hour, just because it's a very popular bridge," she said. "I use it every day to go to work and come home."
It currently takes Noorani about 25 minutes to get to work, but she is worried it would take her more than an hour to arrive if the Sherman Minton was closed. It would be more costly in terms of gas, she said, and it would make it more difficult to drop her children off at childcare and get to work on time.
"If they closed it, it would be very costly and very inconvenient," she said.
Heustis said unlike the 2011 and 2012 closures, there will be time to plan and figure out diversion routes and signage, and there are more bridges available for people to use.
"It's not going to be painless," he said. "But work needs to be done."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.