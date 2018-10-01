SOUTHERN INDIANA — As officials plan for a $90 million rehab of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the public is being given a chance to weigh in on how the project unfolds.
Two informational sessions will be held this week, one in Louisville and one in New Albany, according to a news release. Among the topics up for discussion is whether the bridge should close during work (slated to begin in 2021 and last two to three years), or remain open with lane restrictions.
The sessions are as follows:
Tuesday, Oct. 2
Scribner Middle School
910 Old Vincennes Rd., New Albany
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Chestnut Street Family YMCA
930 W. Chestnut St. Louisville
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
A brief questionnaire on drivers’ use of the Sherman Minton Bridge will be provided and comment cards will be available. Each open house will include a presentation from the project team at 6:00 p.m. A short video presentation will also play on loop during the open house. The rest of the event is an open house format with multiple information stations. Attendees will learn more about the project, public involvement, the environmental process, possibilities for the construction approach and next steps.
The Sherman Minton Renewal project is an extensive bi-state rehabilitation project that will add an estimated 30 years of additional service life to the 56-year-old bridge. The Sherman Minton Bridge, the first interstate bridge in Louisville, still has its original concrete deck. The bridge opened to traffic in 1962.
The project includes replacement or refurbishment of all bridge decks, rehabilitation or replacement of structural steel elements and hanger cables, new lighting, drainage repairs and painting of steel components of the main river crossing and Kentucky approaches. The double-decked bridge carries around 90,000 vehicles daily.
INDOT recently initiated the environmental study, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act. The study is required for all federally funded projects. It will include an analysis of the temporary impacts of the project and consideration of ways to avoid, minimize or mitigate those impacts.
The project team is charged with identifying the best approach to construction. Multiple options are being explored and no decisions have been made.
Partial closures would maintain traffic, but would create traffic delays, extend the project timeline and increase costs. A full closure of the bridge would provide full access for construction and reduce the timeline and costs, but would force vehicles onto another route.
A recommendation on the construction approach is expected by fall 2019. After approval of the environmental study by the Federal Highway Administration, the Indiana Department of Transportation will procure a design-build contractor to perform the rehabilitation and painting of the bridge.
This is a "design-build best value project," which means price is not the only criteria that will determine which team is selected. The project delivery method invites innovative solutions that will help reduce construction time and impacts to the public.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2021 and take two to three years to complete, depending on the final scope of the work and the approach to construction and closures.
Kentucky and Indiana will share in the cost of the work. The $90+ million project is fully funded through federal and state highway funds. There are no plans to toll the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.