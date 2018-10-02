JEFFERSONVILLE — The River Ridge Development Authority has appealed a judge's recent decision that defendants' fees be repaid in a civil court case the judge deemed without merit.
Special Judge Richard Striegel ruled Sept. 12 that the RRDA had 30 days to pay attorneys' fees and costs totaling $237,440 that the defendants incurred in a billboard lawsuit since it was brought last September.
The civil suit, filed Sept. 20 by RRDA originally against Outfront Media, LLC, No Moore, Inc., The Schlosser Family Partnership, the Town of Utica and the Utica Board of Zoning Appeals, and the Indiana Department of Transportation, sought to prevent the construction of seven billboards along Ind. 265 in Utica that would connect to a $20 million gateway entrance to the River Ridge Commerce Center.
It states that the billboards would negatively impact the "marketability, visibility and profitability" of both the RRDA and the businesses open or under construction at the River Ridge Commerce Center, and that they had not been legally permitted. The Indiana Department of Transportation was later dropped from the suit and, in April, the RRDA voluntarily dismissed the civil case altogether.
Though it was dismissed, that left the defendants with fees they incurred in what they say was a frivolous lawsuit and, on July 20, a four-hour hearing was held in Clark County Circuit Court No. 2 for Striegel to hear the testimonies of both sides.
In the Sept. 12 ruling, the judge found that the RRDA had been inconsistent with its support or challenge of the billboards, had waited beyond the time period for challenging them and had dropped the suit the same day the stretch of road was designated as an Indiana Scenic Byway.
"The timing of RRDA's voluntary dismissal confirms that the purpose of this lawsuit was to buy time for the approval of the scenic byway ...," the 18-page order states, in part.
"This court ... finds that the RRDA brought a meritless lawsuit, inflicting significant costs on a small town and business entities ..."
Court records show the RRDA had spent around $400,000 litigating the suit at the time of the judge's decision. In that document, it was ordered to restore to Outfront Media, the billboard company, $149,918 in court fees; $51,824 to the Town of Utica; and $35,698 to Moore/Schlosser.
"My client, Max Zimmerman, is very pleased that the court awarded him and the other parties every penny that they requested River Ridge pay," Michael Maschmeyer, attorney representing Outfront said in a news release Tuesday. "The court saw River Ridge's lawsuit for what it was, an attempt to bully and intimidate them and in the end, the court sent a clear message that these tactics by River Ridge will not be tolerated ..."
Oct. 12 was listed as the due date for the restored funds, but the appeal filed Sept. 24 by the RRDA could mean they won't ever see them.
In the judge's order from September, Striegel found inconsistencies in the board's behavior before and after filing the lawsuit. In 2016, a representative of the RRDA had contacted Outfront Media twice to inquire about building River Ridge a "billboard/sign" in the area.
In the July 20 hearing, River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy testified that they had wanted a ground sign. Outfront Media does not build signs or billboards for other companies.
Court records show advertising also was sought by the RRDA on two of the seven billboards to be constructed, and a meeting was held to discuss the matter. Later, the RRDA changed course.
In August 2017, Acy sent an email in support of the proposed scenic byway on Ind. 265, stating that "It would be a travesty if the pastoral, natural views enjoyed by our pioneer forbears are spoiled by garish billboards which advertise everything from hamburgers to adult bookstores along the roadway," according to the judge's final order.
The ruling also states that opposition to the billboards was not timely; the Utica Town Board approved the signs in October 2016 and the RRDA did not file suit until 11 months later. INDOT issued the sign permits in April 2017, and the RRDA did not contest them for five months. In each case, 30 days is the window to challenge.
Acy said in a phone interview Tuesday that the RRDA stands by its opposition to the billboards, and to the appeal in the case, which he said was not frivolous.
"We are confident that what we were doing was in the best interest of the development of River Ridge as far as our efforts to prevent billboards from disrupting the view and also being a detriment to the development at the River Ridge Commerce Center," he said. "We've got investors that have invested billions of dollars into the facility and we're investing a lot of money into our office park.
"We're appealing it because we feel like it was not a frivolous lawsuit."
Dan Moore, representing Utica in the case, said Acy testified at the July 20 hearing that River Ridge did not lose any business as a result of the signs being permitted.
"So you have to ask yourself, why was the lawsuit filed?" he asked.
Hank Dorman, Utica Town Board president, said the town had planned to do needed improvements with the revenue from the billboards. He said fighting the case has taken a big hit — the attorneys fees and court costs in the case are close to a third of the town's annual operating budget, which is around $170,000.
"On a small general budget, we've paid a lot in these frivolous lawsuits," he said Tuesday. "We need a maintenance building; our equipment is sitting out rusting. We need to hire a police officer. It's been devastating to us as a community and a town board."
