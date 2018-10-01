JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man accused of murder is being held with no bond following a hearing Monday in Clark County.
Leevi Emery, 33, was charged Friday with the slaying of 29-year-old Stevie Cornett, who police say was killed July 27. Her body was found Aug. 6, hidden behind a paneled crawlspace under the stairs in her house on East Chestnut Street where she lived with her father and another man.
Emery, who was an acquaintance of the victim, was a suspect early in the case. The charge was filed Friday after DNA and other evidence was returned to investigators, including bloody fingerprints that matched Emery's. He was served the warrant while incarcerated for an unrelated charge and has been in jail since Aug. 12.
On his way into Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, Emery told reporters "I'm innocent." In the courtroom, he shook his head when the charge was read, although he told Judge Vicki Carmichael he understood the charge.
Carmichael also read nine unrelated felony charges of which Emery previously has been convicted from a list of cases Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull filed with the court to show he intends to seek a habitual offender status enhancement. If convicted of murder and the enhancement, Emery could face up to 85 years in prison.
"The information that I filed shows that this is an individual who has been given many opportunities to be rehabilitated," Mull said after the hearing, regarding the enhancement.
When Mull asked Emery in court if he was currently on probation, he said he believed he wasn't, saying a probation officer had led him to believe as much before. He said that while he was in a halfway house, he was told a motion was going to be filed to dismiss the probation, which did not occur.
But Mull said he had already known that Emery was, in fact, on probation, and requested the judge impose a 15-day-hold, standard for a person who's arrested while on probation.
Mull backed up his request for no bond by telling the judge about the DNA evidence, fingerprint matches and other evidence gathered in the case so far.
"We're talking about strong evidence in this case," Mull said in court.
Cornett had lived at the house on East Chestnut Street where her body was found Aug. 6 by her father, who had been incarcerated at the time of her death and returned home July 31. Several days later on Aug. 2, he and another person filed a missing persons report and in the early morning of Aug. 6, he was the one to find his daughter's body hidden in the house.
"I think it's unfortunate that the victim was located in the house where her father was residing for a period of time, which does add to the trauma of the family in the case," Mull said.
Friday's charge was filed almost exactly two months after Cornett's death. Todd Hollis, Jeffersonville detective who is lead on the case, said after the hearing that investigators spoke several times with Emery early on, then began building a case based on forensic evidence.
"We wanted to be thorough with our investigation," Hollis said. "We wanted to make sure we presented the best case possible to the prosecutor's office. That way the charges would be strong enough that there wouldn't be any question about him being out on the street."
Emery is the only suspect in this case and police say they believe he acted alone. Hollis said the case is still under investigation, as more evidence is returned.
"DNA is crucial in a case like this," Hollis said. "We have no witness to the crime based on the information we have so far — the only people we believe were in the home at the time was the victim and the [person] who murdered her.
"In this case we were able to secure strong physical evidence that shows [Emery's] presence at the time of her death."
Emery will be appointed a public defender. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Nov. 14, a final pretrial conference Jan. 30 and a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 26.
