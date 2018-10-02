No matter the project or goal. When he joined with others to organize a community garden, it not only got done, it was finished with the upmost consideration and care.
Form neighborhood associations? That was easy for Josh. Sit on the Jeffersonville city council? After a close recount and appeal, he prevailed. Help your neighbor? Lending a hand to those who needed was second nature to the 1993 Jeff High grad.
“We got this,” Josh would say as an encouragement to family and friends and neighbors. In time, it would become a sort of motto to the man who always accepted a new challenge.
That attitude was passed down to his children. Through example, he taught them how to be of assistance to their community, and how service to others is more than just a choice, but the fabric to a well lived life.
“That was his go to line,” his son Enrique Rodriquez said. “That’s something he was always driving home, not just with me but with almost everybody he met.”
On Wednesday, March 15, 2017, Josh’s life came to an unexpected end. The husband and father of three was only 42 years old.
In the year-and-a-half that followed his dad’s death, Enrique always knew he and other family members would start a nonprofit in Josh’s name. Earlier this summer, they did just that when they formed the Joshua Rodriquez Foundation, an organization dedicated to continuing Josh’s legacy of charity.
“We just grew up with seeing all the things he had me helping him with that were essentially helping people that really didn’t have a level playing field, that didn’t have a fair opportunity,” said Enrique, remembering, in particular, he and his father trekking up to Henryville and assisting folks just days after the devastating 2012 tornado.
“We wanted to use this as an instrument to continue that,” he added.
Their new venture’s first fundraising event, a memorial bike ride, will be held this Saturday, Oct. 6, on what would be Josh’s 44th birthday. Called Tour de Jeff, the morning will feature roughly eight-miles of biking beginning at Park Memorial United Methodist Church followed by a brunch at the parish’s family life center.
Money raised from the event will go towards initiatives the organization hopes to accomplish in the coming months. Started last year, three scholarships to local students in Josh’s name will also continue to be administered by the organization.
Likewise, the foundation hopes to collaborate with other nonprofits and support ongoing efforts in the community that involve helping children and the homeless.
“We just want to try and do different, creative things we think would impact somebody’s life,” Enrique said.
More than just a fundraiser, the 23-year-old sees the bike ride as a way of people coming together for a common cause. He’s reached out to local bike shops in hopes of offering either rental or complimentary bicycles the morning of the event to be used by participants who may not be able to purchase their own cycle.
“It’s always trying to help your neighbor,” Enrique said. “That’s what we’re going for.”
For more information or to register for the inaugural Jeff de Tour, visit the Joshua Rodriquez Foundation’s website at jrfindiana.org.
