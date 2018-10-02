Columnist rushed to judgment
So your Assistant Editor, Jason Thomas, has put Brett Kavanaugh on the same plane as Bill Cosby and Bill Clinton (Thursday, Sept. 27 NT Opinions). So he has tried Kavanaugh and found him guilty. And he sympathizes with this “survivor.” This survivor who can find no one to back up her claims — in fact just the reverse has happened.
Well I have an opinion, and my opinion of this article is that it serves up a terrible injustice, and the writer of this article has about as much judgment as a chimpanzee on crack. And by the way, it has not gone unnoticed that today’s insert for Harvest Homecoming gave the Democrat Party front page priority. I know you will say they paid for it, but was equal opportunity given to other parties to pay for it? That’s all. This sickens me.
— Diana Hall, Borden
City showed no interest in the plight of M. Fine flood victims
My mother was one of the senior citizens evacuated from her flooded apartment on Sept. 8 in downtown Jeffersonville at the M. Fine Building.
This is not about liability for the flooding, but rather the willful disregard, indifference and utter neglect shown these most vulnerable residents on that part of the city. This building is a subsidized complex for seniors, disabled and those living on a fixed, low income. The nature of their residency alone should identify them as at-risk in a crisis of this nature.
New Hope arranged for residents to stay in a local hotel but many challenges still existed. They could not afford to eat out every day. When New Hope was made aware of this they stepped up to purchase groceries, and provided one daily meal voucher for the residents. The apartment manager and staff expressed genuine concern for the residents as did Mr. James Bosley, President/CEO of New Hope. But help from their city?
When I called the Mayor’s office I was told as soon as I began, “Let me stop you right there. This is a private facility and we have no responsibility in this situation.” I explained their financial crisis, their needs and it fell on deaf ears. NOT OUR PROBLEM.
No one from the Mayor’s office met with displaced residents, pooled community resources to help or even checked to see if they were experiencing medical issues from the trauma.
Southern Indiana has NO Red Cross office to manage or assist in these situations as Southern Indiana has been folded into the Louisville office. So who can they turn to in a crisis?
While the Mayor is very busy avoiding liability for this flood, these good folks are STILL struggling to put their lives back together and the Mayor can’t even meet with them, check on them?
I often tell my children and grandchildren, it doesn’t really matter whose fault it is — you still say that you are sorry when people are hurting. You offer compassion and if it is within your power to assist — you are duty bound, as a decent human being, to step up and help.
I live outside of St. Louis now. I’ve watched with great pride as Jeffersonville has grown under Mike’s watch. Mr. Moore, all the growth in the world is not impressive if you aren’t good neighbors to your most vulnerable citizens.
— Robin McCarty, Collinsville, Ill.
A shift to truthfulness under oath
Concerning Mr. Krueger’s 10/01 letter, the issue, now, with Judge Kavanaugh is less about his accused sexual “escapades” and more about whether he lied under oath. Mr. Krueger, thanks for your previous letter on Clark County Clerk Susan Popp; your praise of her is well-deserved.
— Larry E. Farr, Jeffersonville
