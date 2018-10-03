JACQUELINE SCOTT
• Twitter handle: @jacscott19
• Nickname: I have many nicknames, but most people call me “Jac.” I got this nickname because when I started playing club soccer, when I was in fourth grade, my coach told me Jacqueline was too long to yell across the field at me.
• Birthdate: June 23, 2001.
• Parents: Jill & Vaughan Scott
• Siblings: Evan & Charlie Scott.
• School: Providence.
• Grade: Senior.
• Sport I play: Soccer.
• GPA: 3.94 unweighted, 4.66 weighted.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: When I scored a goal from 30 yards out my freshman year in the sectional finals.
• Favorite movie: Any Adam Sandler movie.
• Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy or How to Get Away with Murder.
• Favorite song: “Dig Your Roots” by Florida Georgia Line.
• Favorite food: Pickles.
• Go-to pregame meal/snack: Pickles.
• Favorite athlete: Carli Lloyd.
• Hobbies: I enjoy reading and painting, although I’m not very good at it.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: I would say my first club coach Tony Holland. He forced me to play on the left side at all times and helped me develop my strong left foot, as well as just basic soccer skills, since I had never played club before. I don’t think I’d be near as good of a player today without him.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: I would say the best advice I’ve ever been given is something my most recent club coach, Scott Menne, always told my team. That the most important minute of the game is the next minute. If you think too far ahead the obstacles of the game may seem too large to defeat, especially if you’re losing. But by focusing on the next minute you can focus on what you need to do right then.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: It doesn’t take an amazing through-ball, pass, or a hard tackle to create a scoring opportunity. The smalls things like stepping to the ball or drawing a defender away from the play can make just as big of difference.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have been very important to me. I enjoy playing soccer so much, but more importantly I have made so many lifelong friendships along the way.
• College plans: I’m not sure where I will be attending, but I plan to major in chemistry, biochemistry or pre-med.
