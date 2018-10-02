JEFFERSONVILLE — Jacob Clemons vividly remembers the expressions of his elder Jeffersonville teammates after last year’s season-ending sectional loss.
“Last year, Seymour put us out [1-0 in the] first round and I just remember the look on some of the seniors’ faces,” Clemons said.
Tuesday night, though, Clemons was all smiles after tallying a goal and the game-winning assist in the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over the Owls in the first round of the Class 3A Jeffersonville Sectional at Woehrle Athletic Complex.
“This is a big win, especially for all the other seniors,” the senior forward said. “I’m just glad that we can play one more game together.”
Jeff (6-5-2) will take on defending champion Columbus East (8-7-1), which beat New Albany 2-1 in Tuesday’s other match, at 7 p.m. tonight in the semifinals. Floyd Central (9-4) will face Columbus North (7-10-1) at 5 p.m. in today’s first semi.
The result of Tuesday night’s first match was quite an about-face from the regular-season meeting between the two teams. Seymour won 6-1 on Aug. 28 at Jeff on its way to an undefeated campaign in the Hoosier Hills Conference.
“It was early in the season, me coming in late, I was still finding the players, figuring out the best places for them to play,” first-year Red Devils coach Paul Duckworth said. “The first game, they just took us apart. But we watched game film and we had a 20-minute period there where we dominated, so we reviewed the game film and built from that, learned from that. The season, we didn’t have the best results throughout the season, but when it comes down [to tournament time], this is when it counted and they all played good tonight.”
Jeff dominated much of the match, including most of the first half. The Owls, however, scored 41.8 seconds before intermission when Daniel Hartman collected a rebound off a corner kick, paused briefly, then drove the match’s first goal into the net.
Seymour stayed on top until the 8th minute of the second half when Kevin Castro Vega put a pass over the top to Clemons. The ball bounced over the outstretched arm of Seymour keeper Patrick DeBoor and into the goal mouth, where Clemons corralled it, then booted in the equalizer.
“[Castro Vega] played it over the top, perfect,” Clemons said. “The keeper went up for it. I went up for it. Luckily I got the bounce and I played it in.”
It remained deadlocked for the remainder of regulation and through the first 7-minute OT period. In the 2nd minute of the second extra session, though, the Red Devils broke through, once again with the Castro Vega-Clemons combination.
“Kevin played me the ball and I saw him wave to me, so I played it back to him and he beat a guy and he put it bottom left,” Clemons said. “It was a good finish.”
Jeff held off a final push from the Owls to pull out the win.
“It means a lot,” Clemons said. “Coming into the game we heard a few people didn’t give us a chance to win, they counted us out. So we kind of used that as fuel. It was just like, ‘Let’s go out, let’s play our game. [We have] nothing to lose, let’s leave it all on the field, let’s play as a team.’ That was the team mindset for tonight.”
The Red Devils lost 3-2 to East at home Sept. 29.
EAST SNEAKS PAST BULLDOGS
The Bulldogs and Olympians played to a 2-2 tie Sept. 22 at East. In the rematch New Albany drew first blood, taking a 1-0 lead on Hayden Krebs’ goal in the 13th minute.
The Bulldogs carried that advantage into halftime despite the fact that they were outshot 15-3 in the first 40 minutes. New Albany freshman goalie Quincy Rainey recorded nine saves in the first half.
East wasted little time — 57 seconds to be exact — in evening the score as Christopher Quisenberry found the back of the net in the 1st minute of the second half.
It remained tied until the 67th minute when Olympian Rick Sanchez surprised Rainey with a quick volley from outside the 18.
“[In the first half], they had a lot of shots on goal, but they weren’t threatening,” said New Albany coach Josh Dickman, whose team ends its season with a 7-5-2 record. “We weren’t too concerned in the first half. But give them credit. In the second half we warned our boys they were going to come out like that, they did and they tied it up. And then the second goal was just fantastic. Nothing you can do about that. The kid hit a great half-volley from 30 yards out, what are you going to do.”
CLASS 3A JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
FIRST ROUND
JEFFERSONVILLE 2, SEYMOUR 1
Jeffersonville 0 1 0 1—2
Seymour 1 0 0 0—1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
S — Daniel Hartman, 40th minute.
Second half
J — Jacob Clemons (Kevin Castro Vega assist), 48th minute.
Second OT
J — Castro Vega (Clemons), 89th minute.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Jeff 11, Seymour 7.
Saves: Jeff — Seth Scott 5; Seymour — Pat DeBoor 7.
COLUMBUS EAST 2, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 1 0—1
Columbus East 0 2—2
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
N — Hayden Krebs, 13th minute.
Second half
E — Christopher Quisenberry, 41st.
E — Rick Sanchez, 67th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: New Albany 6, East 20.
Saves: New Albany — Quincy Rainey 11; East — Zach Roberts 4.
