SCOTTSBURG — Ethan Eckert’s late goal lifted the defending champion Silver Creek boys’ soccer team to a 2-1 win over Madison in the first round of the Scottsburg Sectional on Monday night.
The Cubs led 1-0 at halftime before Luke Lehmenkuler netted the equalizer in the second half for the Dragons to set the stage of Eckert’s heroics.
Silver Creek (9-6) will face Charlestown at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinals. The Dragons previously defeated the Pirates 4-1 on Sept. 4. The sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
CAI CLIPS EAGLES
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy clobbered Lanesville 7-2 Monday night in the first round of the Class A CAI Sectional.
The Warriors will face defending champion Providence at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinals. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
LOCAL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 3A JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Game 1 — Columbus North 5, Jennings County 0 Monday; Game 2 — Jeffersonville vs. Seymour, 5 p.m. Tuesday; Game 3 — New Albany vs. Columbus East, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Game 4 — Floyd Central vs. Columbus North, 5 p.m. Wednesday; Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday; Game 6 — Final, 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL
Game 1 — Silver Creek 2, Madison 1 Monday; Game 2 — North Harrison vs. Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; Game 3 — Salem vs. Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; Game 4 — Charlestown vs. Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.; Game 6 — Final, 7 p.m. Saturday.
CLASS A CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SECTIONAL
Game 1 — CAI 7, Lanesville 2 Monday; Game 2 — Rock Creek vs. Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m. Tuesday; Game 3 — Austin vs. Henryville, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Game 4 — Providence vs. CAI, 5 p.m. Wednesday; Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday; Game 6 — Final, 7 p.m. Saturday.
