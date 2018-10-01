Ethan Eckert

Silver Creek's Ethan Eckert heads the ball down the field during the Dragons' loss to Jeffersonville in penalty kicks in the opening round of the Floyd Central Sectional on Oct. 3, 2016. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

SCOTTSBURG — Ethan Eckert’s late goal lifted the defending champion Silver Creek boys’ soccer team to a 2-1 win over Madison in the first round of the Scottsburg Sectional on Monday night.

The Cubs led 1-0 at halftime before Luke Lehmenkuler netted the equalizer in the second half for the Dragons to set the stage of Eckert’s heroics.

Silver Creek (9-6) will face Charlestown at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinals. The Dragons previously defeated the Pirates 4-1 on Sept. 4. The sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

CAI CLIPS EAGLES

NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy clobbered Lanesville 7-2 Monday night in the first round of the Class A CAI Sectional.

The Warriors will face defending champion Providence at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinals. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

LOCAL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

CLASS 3A JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL

   Game 1 — Columbus North 5, Jennings County 0 Monday; Game 2 — Jeffersonville vs. Seymour, 5 p.m. Tuesday; Game 3 — New Albany vs. Columbus East, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Game 4 — Floyd Central vs. Columbus North, 5 p.m. Wednesday; Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday; Game 6 — Final, 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL

   Game 1 — Silver Creek 2, Madison 1 Monday; Game 2 — North Harrison vs. Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; Game 3 — Salem vs. Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; Game 4 — Charlestown vs. Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.; Game 6 — Final, 7 p.m. Saturday.

CLASS A CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SECTIONAL

   Game 1 — CAI 7, Lanesville 2 Monday; Game 2 — Rock Creek vs. Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m. Tuesday; Game 3 — Austin vs. Henryville, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Game 4 — Providence vs. CAI, 5 p.m. Wednesday; Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday; Game 6 — Final, 7 p.m. Saturday.

