NEW ALBANY — Kade Badger tallied two goals — his 26th and 27th of the season — to lead Henryville to a 6-0 win over Austin in the first round of the Class A Christian Academy Sectional on Tuesday night.
Jayke Youell, Tanner Cook, Austin Contreras and Drake Dukes also netted goals for the Hornets (8-6), who will face Trinity Lutheran at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. Tenth-ranked Providence will take on the host Warriors at 5 p.m. in Wednesday’s first semi.
The Cougars outlasted Rock Creek 6-3 in Tuesday’s other first-round match at CAI.
The Lions took a 1-0 lead on Aidan Jackson’s goal in the 14th minute before Trinity Lutheran tied it up on Ricky Castro’s penalty kick in the 33rd.
Rock Creek retook the lead on Jackson’s goal 3 minutes into the second half before the Cougars knotted it again with another PK.
Trinity Lutheran, however, outscored the Lions 4-1 the rest of the way to earn a matchup against the Hornets, who they beat 4-0 Sept. 15.
