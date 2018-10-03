FLOYDS KNOBS — The regional championship will come down to the area’s top two powers over the last decade — four-time defending regional champion Jeffersonville and reigning Hoosier Hills Conference champion Floyd Central — today at Floyd Central.
The Highlanders defeated Silver Creek 4-1 and the Red Devils beat rival New Albany 4-1 to set up the showdown. The two teams met once this season with fourth-ranked Floyd Central winning 5-0 in the HHC semifinal.
“We’ve played them before and beat them 5-0, so we’re feeling confident going into it,” Floyd Central junior Alex Poe said.
Jeffersonville senior Colby Kayrouz says the Devils are playing better than they were two weeks ago. Last season, Floyd won the HHC by beating Jeff before the Red Devils came back to take the regional crown.
“We’ve got to come out with our A-game to beat them,” Kayrouz said. “We’re definitely reaching our peak right now and that’s what we want.”
Jeff senior Blake Winchell said the Devils will approach Wednesday’s final a little differently than the previous meeting.
“We came out last time and we were undefeated and admittedly a little nervous because we didn’t want a blemish on our record,” he said. “This time, we’re just going to come out and play hard. We want to keep our season going, so we just want to go out and have fun.”
Both teams won fairly comfortably with all four wins coming in straight sets. In fact, the Highlanders won 6-4, 6-1 at three different spots and senior Lucas Sakamaki won 6-1, 6-1 over Jake Teegarden at No. 1 singles.
“I thought we played really well today,” Poe said. “Most of our shots were going in and we were putting balls away and getting things done on the court.”
The Dragons’ win came at No. 2 doubles, where Kooper Jacobi and Nathan Eckert defeated Gabe Cora and Joe Lincoln in three sets — 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.
Of the four matches Jeff won, the closest was at No. 1 doubles, where Kayrouz and Winchell held off Ben Stock and Cody Medley, 6-3, 6-3. The Bulldogs won at No. 2 doubles with Noah Johnson and Mitchell Meyer earning a 7-5, 6-3 win over Joseph Zelli and Charley Williams.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, SILVER CREEK 1
Singles: Lucas Sakamaki (F) d. Jake Teegarden 6-1, 6-1; Connor Mason (F) d. Grant Miller 6-4, 6-1; Eric Whitehouse (F) d. Jacob Bishop 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Alex Poe-Jordan Wilson (F) d. Jack Hawkins-Jackson Jacobi 6-4, 6-1; Nathan Eckert-Kooper Jacobi (S) d. Gabe Cora-Joe Lincoln 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, NEW ALBANY 1
Singles: Grant Paradowski (J) d. Nolan Keeler 6-4, 6-1; Matthew Monroe (J) d. Ethan Holder 6-0, 6-3; Adam Crawford (J) d. Thomas Ogden 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Colby Kayrouz-Blake Winchell (J) d. Ben Stock-Cody Medley 7-5, 6-3; Noah Johnson-Mitchell Meyer (N) d. Charley Williams-Joseph Zelli 7-5, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.