Floyd Central’s Lucas Sakamaki was a child tennis prodigy. He was one of the state’s best youth players when he was young.
Then he gave up tennis after suffering some injuries playing the sport. He moved to soccer, where he helped the Highlanders win sectional championships two of the last three years.
But tennis was always in the back of his mind. Entering his senior year, he decided to give it another shot.
“I’m better at tennis than soccer,” he explained. “I’m happy that I made the decision. My teammates are great and we’ve got a really strong team and I think we can go really far.”
The effect has been seismic regionally. Floyd may have been the regional favorite without Sakamaki’s decision to move from soccer to tennis, but with him, the fourth-ranked Highlanders are significant favorites to not only win the regional but also to reach the state finals.
“Obviously, it made us stronger,” Floyd Central coach Robert Kleeman said. “Certainly having someone that strong at [No. 1 singles] helps. It not only helps at 1-singles, more importantly than that, Lucas has been a really good teammate. Coming in as a new kid, he’s provided great leadership. He’s a great guy.”
Sakamaki will lead Floyd against Silver Creek in today’s regional semifinal. Four-time defending regional champion Jeffersonville will battle rival New Albany in the other semifinal with the winners meeting Wednesday for the regional title.
The Highlanders are almost assured a point in each match after Sakamaki dominated his local opponents this year with his aggressive style.
“I like to come to the net whenever possible,” he said. “It finishes up the point pretty quickly. My net game is probably one of my stronger sides, so I’m just playing to my strengths.”
The last two years, Floyd Central has beaten Jeffersonville to win the Hoosier Hills Conference, only to have the Red Devils come back and beat the Highlanders for the regional championship. Floyd hopes Sakamaki helps get them over the hump.
“He’s a huge asset for them,” Jeff coach Curt Roehm said. “With him, they’ve separated themselves, being able to move everyone down one spot from where they would’ve played.”
Roehm said Sakamaki’s story is unique, but he wishes the Devils didn’t have to face him at the regional.
“He’s out here kicking everyone’s butt,” Roehm said. “I just wish it would’ve been a kid in another part of the state ... or my team.”
FLOYD CENTRAL REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
Today
Floyd Central vs. Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville vs. New Albany, 5 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Wednesday
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.