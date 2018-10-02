MADISON — Silver Creek scored early and often and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A Madison Sectional with a 4-0 victory over the host Cubs on Tuesday.
The Dragons will face Mid-Southern Conference champion North Harrison on Thursday with a spot in the championship game of the line.
“The girls were focused on Madison and now we switch our focus to North Harrison,” Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. “We figured we’d have to play them to win, so we’ll be ready. They took it to us a few weeks ago and I hope the girls didn’t forget that. They have a good team so we’ll have to play well to beat them.”
Anna Wright scored in the 15th and 19th minutes in Tuesday’s win. She added a third goal early in the second half. Sister Alyssa Wright’s goal — on an assist from Anna — made it 3-0 late in the first half.
“[The Wrights] were both very unselfish and found each other in scoring positions,” Anderson said. “Overall, the entire team was unselfish and we moved the ball well. We had a lot of good possessions that led to good shots. Vic Hutchings also gave us a spark off the bench. Her energy and speed really put them on their heels a few times. She’s really improved this season.”
.
CLASS 2A MADISON SECTIONAL
FIRST ROUND
SILVER CREEK 4, MADISON 0
First half
S — Anna Wright (Alyssa Wright assist), 15th minute.
S — An. Wright, 19th.
S — Al. Wright (An. Wright), 37th.
Second half
S — An. Wright (Lill Clarke), 44th.
.
PANTHERS DOWN DOGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Jennings County rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to beat New Albany 2-1 in the first round of the Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional on Tuesday.
In the second match, Seymour blanked Bedford North Lawrence 5-0.
The Panthers will face the Owls at 5 p.m. in Thursday's first semifinal. The defending champion Highlanders will face Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. in the second semi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.