Sister relationships are difficult sometimes. One minute you can be the best of friends, the next you can be the worst of enemies.
For a couple of local soccer teams, though, sisters are something else — they are teammates. Three such siblings play prominent roles for their squads.
New Albany’s Logan and Grace Barber are one of the sister acts. Silver Creek, meanwhile, features two — Alyssa and Anna Wright and Hannah and Grace Dudley. They all will be key to their respective teams’ success in the postseason, which begins today around the state.
“It’s always fun to have sisters,” Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. “Last year we had a couple more sisters that played too. … Sometimes it’s fun to have the sisters around. Other times, sometimes the family drama gets in the way a little bit, but it’s fine in the end.”
THE BARBERS
The Barber sisters have been cutting up opponents for two seasons, since Grace joined the varsity last year as a freshman.
This season Grace, now a sophomore forward, leads the Bulldogs with 12 goals and is second on the squad with four assists. Meanwhile Logan, a senior midfielder, tops the team with six assists while ranking second with nine goals — in spite of the fact that she missed the final few matches of the regular season after taking an inadvertent blow to the back of the head. The elder Barber, however, has been medically cleared to return to action and will be back in the lineup at 5 p.m. today, when New Albany (8-5-1) faces Jennings County (10-6) in the first round of the Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional.
“It’s always great having somebody that knows you personally and how you play, as well, when you’re on the field,” said Logan Barber, who has committed to play collegiately at Western Kentucky. “Especially having my sister, she’s a great player and I love just having her around because she’s always a support system and a great person.”
“She’s my best friend,” Grace Barber added. “After goals we run up to each other, it’s just great.”
@NAGirlsSOC sisters @gracecbarber & @logannbarber talk about what it's like to play together. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/70jx2X8Z08— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) October 2, 2018
In addition to their familial resemblance — both have blonde hair — the Barbers have similar playing styles that complement each other.
“It’s funny because people will come up to us and they’ll be like, ‘Are you guys twins?’ And sometimes I’m like ‘I don’t even look like her,’” said Logan Barber, who is more of a facilitator. “But regardless of whether we look alike, I think we also play alike, too. It’s one of those things where we kind of play off each other’s strengths, so we both know what each other are good at and we play off that and we’re pretty successful at that.”
The Bulldogs have had a successful season despite losing several key players, including NTSPY Player of the Year finalist Kat Walker, off a team that lost to Floyd Central in a shootout in last year's sectional final.
“Logan and Gracie bring high-level energy and they bring a very high-level skill to the game as well,” first-year New Albany coach Shannon Dennehy said. “They make our team better with their high level. Their experience definitely shows on the field. You can tell they’re dominant players. … I can count on them to try their hardest. ... I can always rely on them to be there and pick our team up when we are lacking in certain areas. And Logan, obviously is a captain and she definitely shows it on the field, and off the field.”
THE WRIGHTS
Like the Barbers, the Wrights are separated by two school years and are their team’s top two scorers. Alyssa, a senior midfielder, leads the Dragons with 19 goals and seven assists. Anna, a sophomore forward, is second in both categories — 11 goals, six assists — for Silver Creek (9-6), which faces the host Cubs (8-7-3) at 5:30 p.m. today in the first round of the Class 2A Madison Sectional.
“[Playing together] is really fun, I’m going to miss her a lot next year,” Anna Wright said, as she touched her sister’s hand, after a recent practice.
Stopped by @Dragons_SCGS practice earlier this week and talked with sisters @alyssawright433 & @annawright_2 about playing together. Here's one of the sweeter moments. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/aPZdLLfVhd— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) September 28, 2018
“It’s cool to be able to compete in practice, but then be able to work together in the game,” added Alyssa Wright, who has committed to play next year at Southern Indiana.
The Wrights have combined for more than half of their team's points (73 of 135) to help offset the graduation of five starters, including goal-scorer extraordinaire Maggie Day from last season's sectional championship team.
“With Anna and Alyssa, soccer’s their No. 1 sport,” Anderson said. “Their soccer knowledge just really helps our team. It’s been really beneficial to have them for leadership. They can show different drills, different skills.”
Although they, occasionally, butt heads.
“Obviously we’re going to get upset with each other, just like any teammate," said Alyssa Wright, who earned second-team All-State honors last season. "I don’t treat her any differently, but I also expect more out of her because I know what she can do. But what happens on the field stays on the field; we don’t bring anything back home.”
THE DUDLEYS
Unlike the Barbers and the Wrights, the Dudleys are a different sort of sister act. They are twins.
Also unlike the Barbers and Wrights, the Dudleys play primarily defense.
And to complete a hat trick of differences, the Dudleys didn’t get an early start in the sport. Both, now seniors, took up soccer their freshman year.
“We used to play softball, but then we decided to steer away from that, and so our friend Sydney Corbin pretty much forced us, like physically, to go to practice,” said Hannah Dudley, who is 2 minutes older than Grace. “I’m glad she did because ever since then we got started and we’ve loved it.”
“I knew what we were getting with Anna and Alyssa when they were in middle school, but with Grace and Hannah, those girls were not soccer players,” Anderson added. “They were girls that just decided to come out to the team because they had some friends that played. ... The thing that I saw with both of them is that they just had speed. And over time they really have developed some soccer skills. To where we can trust them on the back line to move the ball, and they’ve got good touch and they know what to do with the ball. They say they don’t have soccer skill, but they do."
During my stop at @Dragons_SCGS this week I also talked to twins @hanncatedudley & @gracieebabiee05. This is their priceless response (Grace's anyway) to me asking if their games are similar. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/FktzGU13iq— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) September 28, 2018
Grace Dudley was hurt for a majority of her first two seasons, however, she has joined her sister in the Dragons’ last line of defense for the last two seasons.
“I love playing with her, we’ve played sports together our whole life,” said Grace Dudley, who has scored one goal this season. “But we’re very competitive with each other since we are twins. She’s always there to push me. She’s been playing longer than I have, so she’s always correcting me and telling me what I need to do better.”
Added Hannah Dudley, who has tallied two goals this season: “We’re both super competitive, so it’s good that I have her to push me even harder."
For the Dudleys, as well as the Barbers and the Wrights, soccer is something that these sisters will always have.
“I just feel [that] playing high school soccer is something we’ll look back on, like years from now, as such a good experience and memory,” Hannah Dudley said.
LOCAL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 3A FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Game 1 — New Albany vs. Jennings County, 5 p.m. Tuesday; Game 2 — Bedford NL vs. Seymour, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Thursday; Game 4 — Jeffersonville vs. Floyd Central, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 5 — Final, 2 p.m. Saturday.
CLASS 2A MADISON SECTIONAL
Game 1 — Madison vs. Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; Game 2 — North Harrison vs. Charlestown, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 4 — Corydon Central vs. Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 5 — Final, 2 p.m. Saturday.
CLASS A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Game 1 — Trinity Lutheran vs. Salem, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Game 2 — Southwestern vs. Providence, 5 p.m. Thursday; Game 3 — CAI vs. Game 1 winner, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 4 — Final, 1 p.m. Saturday.
