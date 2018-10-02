CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown junior Marion Lukes — the nation’s second-leading rusher — had an MRI and an X-ray on his injured shoulder Monday.
The news was good for Lukes and the Pirates.
“They said I’m all right to play,” he said. “They said it’s mild, not too bad, and I’ll be ready for Friday. I’ll play through it for my team.”
Lukes, who suffered the injury in Friday’s 41-7 win over Corydon Central, didn’t have his exam until Monday because he had a visit to Ball State on Saturday. Lukes has also visited Cincinnati and Western Michigan. He’s planning to go to Cincinnati on Saturday for the Bearcats’ game against Tulane.
“It’s a good time up there,” he said.
The night before he’ll be in Salem to try to help his team win its third game in a row. With or without Lukes, the Pirates will be favored in their final two regular-season matchups.
“We’ll be full steam ahead,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
AUSTIN OPPEL, NEW ALBANY
In his first start in the rivalry game, Oppel was the focus of New Albany’s offense in the 28-14 victory. Oppel carried 38 times for 182 yards and scored three of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns to help them improve to 4-3 on the season.
OTHER WEEK 7 TOP PERFORMERS
• Bo Braunecker, Charlestown: Braunecker was a star on both sides of the ball in the Pirates’ 41-7 win over Corydon. He caught a 66-yard TD pass on offense and had seven tackles — two for losses — in the victory.
• Nick Carlisle, Rock Creek: Carlisle had seven tackles, including three for losses, in the Lions’ 46-0 loss at Traders Point Christian.
• Alec Fougerrouse, Providence: Fougerrouse had eight tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in the Pioneers’ 20-14 win at Mitchell.
• Cole Hussung, Floyd Central: Hussung was perfect on two field goal attempts and two PAT kicks in the Highlanders’ 26-20 loss at BNL.
• Marion Lukes, Charlestown: Lukes carried the ball seven times for 227 yards and scored three touchdowns as Charlestown knocked off Corydon Central. All three touchdowns were in the first quarter on consecutive carries.
• Easton Messer, Silver Creek: The freshman continues to make his impact in many ways. He had 46 rushing yards, 94 receiving yards and 33 return yards in the Dragons’ 14-13 win over North Harrison.
• D’Andre Rutherford, Jeffersonville: Rutherford had 97 yards and a touchdowns on 14 carries in the Red Devils’ loss to New Albany.
• Kevin Smith, Providence: Smith had 91 yards rushing and the go-ahead TD in Providence’s road win at Mitchell.
POWER POLL
• 1. Providence (5-2, last week: No. 1): The Pioneers have won five in a row, but they learned Friday that there’s more than two contenders in their sectional field.
• 2. Charlestown (5-2, 2): The Pirates are probably going to end their season at 7-2, but are they good enough to compete with Brownstown in the sectional.
• 3. New Albany (4-3, 3): Since a 3-0 start, the Bulldogs have taken a bit of a step back. They have two weeks to get back on track.
• 4. Silver Creek (5-2, 4): The Dragons got one of their best wins in program history Friday. They can win their first MSC title with wins in Weeks 8 and 9.
• 5. Floyd Central (3-4, 5): It was a strange game that included some ejections at BNL, but the Highlanders’ defense continues to show they’re one of the best units around.
• 6. Jeffersonville (1-6, 7): A 1-6 record isn’t good, but the Red Devils have been better than expected all season.
• 7. Rock Creek (2-5, 7): Two road games left before the Lions play in their first postseason.
• 8. Clarksville (0-7, 8): Can the streak come to an end this Friday? Maybe.
