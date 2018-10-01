The Providence and Christian Academy volleyball teams will put their considerable sectional streaks on the line next week.
The Pioneers, who have won seven consecutive sectional titles, and the Warriors, who have captured six straight, are prohibitive favorites in their sectionals despite the fact that both are playing up in class due to the IHSAA’s Success Factor. Pairings for the 47th annual State Tournament were announced Sunday night.
Sectional play is scheduled for next Tuesday through Saturday. The four-team regional will be Oct. 20 followed a week later by the single semistate round. The four state championship matches will be Nov. 3 at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.
Class 4A No. 2 Providence (28-2) drew the bye in the Seymour Sectional. The Pioneers, who have won 32 sectionals in their history, will face the winner of the sectional’s first match, Jeffersonville vs. Jennings County, in the semifinals. Providence has played three teams (Jeff, New Albany, Floyd Central) in the sectional field this season and swept them all.
In the other first-round matches, New Albany will take on Seymour and Floyd will face Bedford North Lawrence. The Owls outlasted the Bulldogs 3-2 on Sept. 20 while the Highlanders swept the Stars on Aug. 30.
In the 3A Brownstown Central Sectional, defending champion Silver Creek will face Scottsburg in the second first-round match. The Dragons swept the Warriorettes 3-0 Aug. 21. Meanwhile Charlestown will take on Corydon Central in the third first-round match. The Pirates outlasted the Panthers 3-2 in their season-opener Aug. 14. The host Braves drew the bye and will face the North Harrison-Salem winner in the semifinals. The final could feature a potential showdown between Brownstown (22-4 through Saturday) and Silver Creek (24-5). The Braves beat the Dragons 3-1 in Brownstown on Sept. 6.
In the 2A Henryville Sectional, CAI drew Clarksville in the second first-round match. If the Warriors win they’ll face the host Hornets in the semifinals. CAI (22-9) has played four of the other five teams in the sectional this season and swept them all. The Warriors play Eastern, the only sectional team it hasn’t faced, tonight.
In the Class A Borden Sectional, defending champion Rock Creek (20-6) is the favorite. The Lions will face Lanesville in the first match. The host Braves will take on South Central in one semifinal. The second semifinal will pit New Washington against the Rock Creek-Lanesville winner. The Lions beat the Mustangs 2-1 Aug. 25 in the Madison Invitational and 3-1 at New Wash on Aug. 29.
All the pairings involving local teams are listed below.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Match 1 — Jeffersonville vs. Jennings County; Match 2 — Seymour vs. New Albany; Match 3 — Bedford NL vs. Floyd Central; Match 4 — Providence vs. Match 1 winner; Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner; Match 6 — Final.
CLASS 3A BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL
Match 1 — North Harrison vs. Salem; Match 2 — Silver Creek vs. Scottsburg; Match 3 — Corydon Central vs. Charlestown; Match 4 — Brownstown vs. Match 1 winner; Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner; Match 6 — Final.
CLASS 2A HENRYVILLE
Match 1 — Crawford County vs. Paoli; Match 2 — Clarksville vs. Christian Academy; Match 3 — Eastern vs. Match 1 winner; Match 4 — Henryville vs. Match 2 winner; Match 5 — Final.
CLASS A BORDEN
Match 1 — Lanesville vs. Rock Creek; Match 2 — Borden vs. South Central; Match 3 — New Washington vs. Match 1 winner; Match 4 — Final.
ZIMMERMAN WINS 300TH
Speaking of Silver Creek volleyball, Dragons coach Jeff Zimmerman notched his 300th career victory last Thursday night, when the Dragons swept Bedford NL.
“What a great night! Thanks to all my coaches, players and parents to help make these 300 wins so enjoyable! I wouldn’t trade it for anything!” Zimmerman, who is in his 13th season as the Creek's head coach, tweeted.
FC UNIFIED FOOTBALL FALLS
The Floyd Central Unified flag football team lost 40-28 to the host Wildcats in the Jasper Sectional on Saturday. The Wildcats later beat Evansville Central 43-8 in the sectional final.
In their first season the Highlanders' roster included Mac DeLuca, Brayden Schindler, Hallie Stocksdale, Evan Schuley, Olivia Anderson, Bryce Schindler, Reagan Mock, Jacob Young, Courtney Kessinger, Laney Siewert, Gracie Roberts, Jake Happel and Mattea Marler. The team was coached by William Russell and Elley Levell.
ECKERT SETS MARK
Silver Creek boys' soccer player Ethan Eckert, a senior forward, set the program’s single-season record with his 18th goal in last Thursday night’s 15-1 win over Austin.
BOTH PROVIDENCE TEAMS RANKED
Both Providence soccer teams remain ranked in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls, the last ones of the regular season, released Monday.
The girls' squad remained ranked No. 9 in Class A, while the boys' team stayed No. 10.
Meanwhile the Floyd Central girls' team received honorable mention in Class 3A.
ISCA POLLS
BOYS
• Class 3A: 1. Chesterton, 2. Zionsville, 3. Center Grove, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Northridge, 6. FW Carroll, 7. North Central, 8. Castle, 9. Goshen, 10. Fishers, 11. Lake Central, 12. Warsaw, 13. Hammond Morton, 14. Bloomington South, 15. Carmel, 16. Concord, 17. Homestead, 18. Brownsburg, 19. Noblesville, 20. Elkhart Memorial.
• Class 2A: 1. SB St. Joseph, 2. Washington, 3. Ev. Memorial, 4. Heritage Hills, 5. Ritter, 6. Ev. Mater Dei, 7. West Lafayette, 8. Eastbrook, 9. FW Concordia, 10. Danville, 11. Manchester, 12. Gibson Southern, 13. Pike Central, 14. Hammond Noll, 15. West Noble, 16. Lawrenceburg, 17. Batesville, 18. Mishawaka Marian, 19. Lebanon, 20. Speedway.
• Class A: 1. Seton Catholic, 2. University, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Oldenburg Academy, 5. Boone Grove, 6. Marquette Catholic, 7. Greenwood Christian, 8. Vincennes Rivet, 9. FW Canterbury, 10. Providence, 11. Scecina, 12. Covenant Christian (Indpls), 13. Shoals, 14. Bethany Christian, 15. NE Dubois, 16. Covington, 17. Bremen, 18. Argos, 19. Faith Christian, 20. Eastern.
.
GIRLS
• Class 3A: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Noblesville, 3. Castle, 4. Carmel, 5. Penn, 6. Northridge, 7. FW Homestead, 8. Center Grove, 9. Fishers, 10. Columbus East, 11. Brownsburg, 12. Valparaiso, 13. Ev. North, 14. FW Carroll. 15. Warsaw, 16. TH North, 17. Chesterton, 18. Columbus North, 19. Guerin Catholic, 20. Bloomington South. Honorable mention: Brebeuf, Floyd Central, Mt. Vernon.
• Class 2A: 1. Ev. Memorial, 2. Batesville, 3. Belmont, 4. Cathedral, 5. Chatard, 6. SB St. Joseph, 7. Mishawaka Marian, 8. FW Dwenger 9. Lawrenceburg, 10. Heritage Hills, 11. West Lafayette, 12. FW Concordia, 13. Culver Academy, 14. Plymouth, 15. Western, 16. South Dearborn, 17. Leo, 18. Roncalli, 19. Northwood, 20. Northview.
• Class A: 1. Wheeler, 2. Ev. Mater Dei, 3. Lafayette Central Catholic, 4. Park Tudor, 5. Vincennes Rivet, 6. Heritage Christian, 7. Argos, 8. Covenant Christian (Indy), 9. Providence, 10. University, 11. Oldenburg, 12. Eastbrook, 13. Ritter, 14. Forest Park, 15. Hebron, 16. Ev. Day, 17. Greencastle, 18. Bethany Christian, 19. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), 20. Northwestern.
