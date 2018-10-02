Christian Academy Warriors

PEKIN — Christian Academy picked up a three-set win over host Eastern in its final road match of the season Tuesday. 

The Class 2A No. 2-ranked Warriors topped the Musketeers 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 on their way to the team’s 23rd victory. 

Kendall Kerberg led the team in kills with 13, Lexi Lester added 11 and Kenzie Carter finished with 10. Lester also had 17 assists and two digs. Kerberg and Carter both had five digs and Halle Rankin finished with a team-bet 22 assists in the win. 

The Warriors host Charlestown to close out their regular season Thursday. 

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, EASTERN 0

Christian Academy     25  25  25

Eastern                       14  12  12

CAI STATISTICS

    Kills: Kendall Kerberg 13, Lexi Lester 11, Kenzie Carter 10, Natalie Lostutter 6, Julia Lostutter 5, Jolie Miles 1. 

    Assists: Halle Rankin 22, Lexi Lester 17, Kerberg 2. 

    Aces: Carter 3, J. Lostutter 3, Lexi Lester 2.

    Digs: Rebekah Deich 11, Kerberg 5, Carter 5, J. Lostutter 4, Lester 2. 

