CROTHERSVILLE — Visiting New Washington swept Crothersville 25-17, 27-25, 25-19 Monday night to remain unbeaten in Southern Athletic Conference play.
The Mustangs (16-12, 4-0) close out SAC action at South Central on Wednesday night.
ROCKETS SWEEP HIGHLANDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Louisville Assumption, the top-ranked team in Kentucky and the No. 1-ranked team nationally in the MaxPreps Xcellent Top 25 National Volleyball Rankings, swept Floyd Central 25-15, 25-6, 25-16 Monday night.
The Highlanders (11-15) host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
