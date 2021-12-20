TERRE HAUTE — Organizers of a planned museum about basketball great Larry Bird have pushed back its expected opening until 2023.
The museum will be part of the new Terre Haute Convention Center, which is scheduled for a March 2022 opening. The museum section, however, is awaiting decisions on about what memorabilia will be available, the Tribune-Star reported.
“We want the experience to work for hard-core Larry Bird fans, as well as schoolchildren and a broad range of audiences,” Gerard Hilferty of museum planning group Hilferty and Associates told Vigo County Capital Improvement Board last week.
Bird grew up in French Lick. He created excitement during his days at Indiana State in Terre Haute when he led the school to the NCAA title game in 1979, although the Sycamores lost to Magic Johnson’s Michigan State team.
When the Celtics won the 1984 NBA Championship, Bird dedicated the win to Terre Haute. He was the Indiana Pacers coach and a top team executive after his playing career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.