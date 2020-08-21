SOUTHERN INDIANA — Just under 30 candidates filed for school board seats in Clark and Floyd counties by the noon deadline Friday.
According to the clerk's offices in each county, there were six candidates in Floyd County and 23 among four school districts in Clark County. This includes the Borden-Henryville School Corp. and Silver Creek Community School Corp., two which were formed following the dissolution of West Clark Community Schools in July.
BORDEN-HENRYVILLE SCHOOL CORP.
• Brian Guernsey, District 1
• Terry Roudenbush, District 2
• Myra Wright Powell, District 3
• Richard "Rick" Belcher, At-large
• Kevin Puckett, At-large
• Don Guthrie, At-large
• Kimra Schleicher, At-large
CLARKSVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
• Lynn Wilson, District 1
• William P. Wilson, District 2
• Teresa A. Cummings, District 5
GREATER CLARK COUNTY SCHOOLS
• Kathleen "Hutch" Hutchinson, District 2
• Kevin Paul, District 5
• Milton Clayton Sr., District 6
• Keith Freeman, District 6
• Teresa Botorff-Perkins, District 7
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL CORP
• Jenny Higbie, At-large
• Ann Carruthers, At-large
• Elizabeth Galligan, District 3
• Rita Shrouds, District 3
• Rebecca Gardenour, District 4
• Misty Ronau, District 4
SILVER CREEK COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORP.
• Chris Roundtree, District 1
• Scott Groan, District 2
• Greg Slaten, District 2
• Rachel Overberg, District 3
• Richard Anderson, District 3
• Joe Basham, At-large
• Douglas Coffman, At-large
• Kristy Franklin, At-large
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.