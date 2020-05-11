Floyd County has been notified it will be awarded $26,352 in federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Management Agency.
Floyd County also has been awarded an additional $37,570 in supplemental CARES relief funding, as approved by Congress.
A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Floyd County are to be distributed among local agencies. The local Emergency Food and Shelter Program board is encouraging local agencies that meet requirements to apply.
Nonprofit organizations, faith-based or public agencies interested in applying for Phase 37 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Jennifer McVeigh-Davis, board chair at 812-948-0438 or jmcvdavis@stecharities.org for an application and requirements. The deadline for applications to be received is May 26, 2020.
The local board will meet May 28, 2020.
