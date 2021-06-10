84 Lumber is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings at retail locations in the greater Louisville region.
The company will host a hiring event on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the company’s Jeffersonville location at 2005 Cooper Lane. At the event, job-seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions in the area that include manager trainee (MT) as well as lumber yard and warehouse associate. Qualified job seekers may receive an offer of employment during the event. Attendees will also receive complimentary lunch from Boss Hog’s Truck Stop and their food truck, which will be on location.
“84 Lumber is seeking to fill 12 open positions at three stores in greater Louisville, including one just north of the city in Jeffersonville,” said Rob Woodrow, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. “We’re growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in the Louisville area and across the nation. We’re looking for people seeking a fresh start.”
Woodrow went on to detail the openings in the region:
Manager trainees (MTs) hired by 84 Lumber enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company’s business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is more than $40,000 per year.
Lumber yard and warehouse associates need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes – from the management of supply shipments to the operation of equipment. These associates can expect a starting pay of $15.50 per hour.
“We are a family-owned company, which means we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us. In fact, 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program,” Woodrow said. “As we see it, 84 Lumber recruits individuals with a can-do attitude, a willingness to work hard, and a desire to learn. Once we find these people and they join the company, we teach and train them and find ways for them to grow with us.”
Woodrow added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.
Candidates interested in participating in the hiring event are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to 84 Lumber’s Hiring Page and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the event.
NOTE: 84 Lumber requires all attendees to wear a mask at the event. Recruits will also be asked to practice social distancing during the Hiring Event. In addition, candidates will be required to undergo a background check and drug screening prior to receiving an offer of employment.
