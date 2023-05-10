Wednesday was too enticing for Joshua East and Joshua Tibbs to pass up. Both found themselves outside enjoying the warm sun and blue skies. WAVE3 meteorologists say temperatures are expected to get down into the 50s heading into early Thursday morning. As clouds continue to increase Thursday there is a chance of a small shower or thunderstorm, especially late in the day. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s. Showers arrive very late Thursday night into early Friday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is very unlikely.

