SOUTHERN INDIANA – AAA Hoosier Club is offering tips to stay safe on New Year’s Eve.
Weather conditions on New Year’s Eve are expected to be much safer than they were on Christmas Eve, but people still need to be cautious on Southern Indiana roadways.
“If you are going out and enjoying the New Year’s holiday we recommend getting a designated driver,” said Lisa Wall, AAA Hoosier Motor Club senior manager of promotions and communications.
Wall said that first and foremost people need to make sure a sober person is driving for the festivities.
Those drivers need to make sure they’re keeping an eye on the roads and paying attention in traffic.
“There will be more people out and about,” Wall said. “We encourage people to make sure they’re staying aware while driving. Not driving distracted, (not) texting — and paying attention to the roads.”
Although AAA offers its Tipsy Tow program in some parts of the country, Indiana doesn’t provide the car towing service for people who aren’t able to drive after celebrating the holiday.
“Hopefully we won’t be dealing with any adverse weather conditions in the forecast,” Wall said, adding if it’s raining people need to drive safely.
Wall said drivers need to be cautious, no matter what.
“Watch speed, allow space, practice general good rules of the road while out and about on on this holiday,” she said.
