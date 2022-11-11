Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.