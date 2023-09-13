Southern New Hampshire University
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List and the 2023 Summer Dean’s List.
President’s List
Elissa Herman of New Albany; Trevor Spence of Memphis; John Grimsley of Sellersburg;
Skyler Rankin, Morgan Polen and Alisha Kirchgessner of Clarksville; Skylar Blakley of Jeffersonville; Jennifer Lewis of Greenville and Britton Engleman of Corydon.
Dean’s List
Cameron Miller of Charlestown; Autumn Zabel of Henryville.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
Engineering Scholarship Program
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is seeking applicants for its Engineering Scholarship Program, available for undergraduate and graduate students. Recipients receive financial assistance, as well as opportunities for paid employment during summer breaks and upon graduation.
Students must be accepted or enrolled full-time in one of Indiana’s accredited Civil Engineering schools. The program must also be certified by Indiana’s Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). Eligible universities with ABET-certified Civil Engineering programs include Purdue University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Purdue University Northwest, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Trine University, University of Evansville, University of Notre Dame, University of Southern Indiana, Indiana State University and Valparaiso University.
INDOT’s scholarship program offers $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester for up to five years of post-secondary Civil Engineering education. Scholarship funds may be applied to educational expenses, fees, and books. In return, recipients have the opportunity to work at INDOT in full-time, paid positions during summer breaks and upon graduation.
Learn more about the INDOT Engineering Scholarship Program and the application process at indotscholarship.in.gov
Applications for the 2024-2025 school year must be emailed or postmarked by Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.
