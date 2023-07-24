Midway University in Midway, KY, conferred degrees on 356 students who completed their coursework over the last academic year at the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The ceremony took place in the Graves Amphitheater on the Midway campus, with 223 students participating. The 2023 graduating class included students from 28 states, Puerto Rico, and seven countries.
Local students graduating included:
Jaelyn Reas of New Albany
Cameron Wallis of Henryville, graduated Cum Laude
Lakyn Wilson of Lexington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.