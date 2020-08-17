Falls of the Ohio artifact display

Falls of the Ohio State Park's annual Digging the Past event Aug. 29 will enable visitors to learn more about the archaeology of the area as well as its minerals and fossils. 

Falls of the Ohio State Park is hosting its annual Digging the Past event on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Falls of the Ohio.

Visitors can explore fossils, minerals, and archaeology. A variety of programs will be offered outside, behind the Interpretive Center. Masks will be required to be worn to approach program tables.

Parking is $2 per vehicle with discounted Interpretive Center admission of $7 per person.

Saturday’s events include:

• The park’s free collecting piles, which will be operated per ticketed times every 30 minutes. More piles will be offered later this year to accommodate social distancing.

• Refreshed Silurian and Devonian fossil piles, courtesy of Irving Materials, Inc. (IMI) and Bagshaw Trucking. New minerals will be available as well.

• An outer fossil bed hike (for ages 12 and older) beginning at 9:30 a.m.

• Hourly guided hikes at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 1, 2, and 3 p.m.

• Talks and tips on a variety of topics, including collecting fossils at 10:30 a.m., minerals at 11:30 a.m., collecting tools at 12:30 p.m., collecting safely at 1:30 p.m., and collecting geodes at 2:30 p.m.

• Roving naturalists to help those who don’t want to join a hike discover the fossil beds.

• Creating an “egg carton” geology collection.

• Making a weather rock or pet rock.

• Tabletop fossil and mineral displays.

• Digging “artifacts” in one of the park’s archaeological mini-mock dig stations.

• Information on identification of artifacts with Wade Tharp from the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology.

• A chance to get your unknown rocks and fossils identified.

Other sponsors of the day include the Mineral and Fossil Interest Club.

Falls of the Ohio State Park (on.IN.gov/fallsoftheohiosp) is at 201 W. Riverside Dr. Clarksville, 47129.

