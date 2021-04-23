When researching our family tree, we may be surprised to learn where our families lived and where their immigration path began. Each new locality requires learning about what records are available for that area.
For those with Ontario, Canada roots, a new At A Glance four-page laminated folder is available. “Ontario, Canada Genealogy Research” by Lorine McGinnis Schulze is a quick overview of the history of immigration and settlement of that location.
Records are recommended with hints on where to find these records with many online. These include Ships’ Passenger Lists, Naturalization Records, Loyalists (who were British Colonists who remained loyal to the British Crown and moved to that area after the Revolutionary War), Census Records, Vital Records, Church Records, Land Records and other online resources.
This folder is available for $9.95 plus $5.50 shipping from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 229, Baltimore, MD 21211-1953 or 1-800-296-6687. A website with other publications available is at www.genealogical.com.
“Grandpa Worked for the Railroad” will be hosted by The Kentucky Genealogical Society on May 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. in a virtual format on your computer. The presenter is Janice Lovelace whose grandfather worked for the railroad.
Discussion will include how to discover which companies your ancestor worked for, what type of job he had, and where he worked. This presentation will focus on railroad companies and how to access their records, including pensions. Lovelace has a Ph.D. in Psychology, B.A. in Psychology and Biology, is an author, instructor, lecturer, and photographer based in Bothell, Washington.
The presentation will be live only. There will be no recording archived for later viewing. The program is free and open to the public. To register go to https://kygs.org/
“Irish Catholic Parish Registers,” hosted by the Louisville Genealogical Society will be May 11 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The program will be presented in Zoom format on your computer.
Robin McDonough will discuss facts about Irish Catholic Parish Registers, where to find them, and how to use them in your research. McDonough has been a staff member in the History & Genealogy Department at the St. Louis County Library for five years. Before that, she was a high school history and geography teacher. She holds a B.S. Ed, and an M.S. Ed. McDonough has been researching her family’s genealogy for more than 15 years, including her husband’s Irish lines. To register for this program, go to https://kylgs.org/.
Be sure to save the date for Louisville Genealogical Society’s online seminar on Oct. 16. David Lambert will be the speaker and he has been a staff member of the New England Historic Genealogical Society since 1993 and is the organization’s chief genealogist. More specific information on the webinar will be released later.
