INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House unanimously concurred on all of the Senate’s amendments on bills that would allow schools to purchase food from their students’ agriculture projects and require health care practitioners to better explain what their patients are paying for when they seek care.
All bills had minor changes to the language and moved their effective date.
HB 1119 — School purchases to agricultural programs
Authored by Rep. Steven Davisson, R-Salem, the bill gives schools an opportunity to buy food from educational agricultural programs. These are projects involving crops or livestock that students work on as part of their school programs. The bill will exempt schools from documentation and allow students to sell their products.
The bill was approved with a 77-0 vote.
According to a publication about school farming, agricultural programs have become popular over the years and teach students about the importance of nutrition education and the relationship between local and regional farmers.
Indiana is the 10th largest farming state in the nation, according to Indiana Agriculture. More than 80% of the state’s land is used for farming crops and livestock.
HB 1287 — Water or wastewater service
Authored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, HB1287 extends water or wastewater utility service to underserved areas of Indiana. The amendments include the change of effective date to July 1, 2021, and minor changes in the language.
The bill passed with a 78-0 vote.
HB 1447 — Good faith estimates
Authored by Rep. Ann Vermilion, R-Marion, HB 1447 will require health practitioners to provide patients with basic explanations of their bills and why they charge their services in that way. A good faith estimate is a “plain English explanation” allowing patients to fully understand what they are paying for and the reasoning behind it. The effective date was postponed from July 1, 2021 to Jan. 22, 2022.
The House concurred with Senate changes to the bill in a 79-0 vote.
A survey by United Healthcare shows that 9% of U.S. citizens have “some” understanding of health care concepts. According to research by Policy Genius, an insurance marketplace, up to 27% people avoid health care at all because they don’t understand the basic terms and how it works.
Now the bills will head to the governor to become a law or be vetoed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.