LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — Dani Riley was described as an anchor in her family and Southern Indiana community. A 27-year-old with an adventurous spirit, Riley spent her days helping women at a correctional facility and weekends exploring the outdoors near her home city of Madison.
It was a shock to her family that such a young and healthy woman could die from the coronavirus.
“That girl just became a great teammate, a great person, a leader on and off the floor,” Riley’s former high school basketball coach, Rhonda Smith, said.
Riley spent four years building her skills and relationships on the basketball court. Smith said she never complained and became a great leader.
Smith said when Riley started posting about her COVID-19 symptoms on social media, she was concerned.
“That girl was into everything, sports, going out hunting, fishing, laser tag, everything,” Smith said. “That girl was doing everything, and for her to be slowed down enough, and for her to feel bad enough to go to the hospital and see what was wrong with her and try to get some help, I was really scared at the time that there were going to be some problems down the road.”
As Riley revealed on social media, she initially had a COVID in December and developed double pneumonia, then a fungal lung infection.
Less than two weeks ago on Feb. 17, Riley made the following post on Facebook: “Went for a check up today and they said my lungs still look horrible put me on different antibiotics.”
Riley’s sister told WAVE 3 News her condition took a turn for the worst over the weekend, and she passed away.
Her mother said anyone interested in helping the family with funeral expenses can donate directly to Morgan & Nay Funeral Center in Madison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.