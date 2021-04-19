INDIANAPOLIS — Before the Senate heard bills Monday, a few senators spoke about gun violence in light of the FedEx shooting last Thursday.
Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, among other Democratic lawmakers, called for action regarding gun laws. Ford said Thursday’s shooting took place just miles from his home on the west side of Indianapolis.
“This is the fifth mass shooting incident our state has faced in 2021 alone. We have reached a tipping point,” Ford said. “Hoosiers demand and deserve action from the legislature to address the structural issues that create the environment for these tragedies to take place.”
Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, speaking about gun violence in her district on the north side of Indianapolis, said that in the last two weeks there have been five shootings. She asked the Senate to stand in a moment of silence to honor the FedEx shooting victims and all other victims of gun-related crimes this year.
The General Assembly looked at a bill this session that would have repealed the law requiring a handgun permit. The bill passed the House but died in the Senate.
Another, House Bill 1558, will create a Crime Guns Task Force to look at firearm violence in central Indiana after being signed by the governor.
The Senate was scheduled to hear seven bills Monday; of those, only four were heard and all of them passed.
Bills up for final concurrences included SB 239, which would allow the Indiana Department of Child Services to continue operating virtually; SB 259, which deals with helping parents with disabilities; and SB 377, which would increase funding for broadband connectivity across the state. These bills will now go to the governor to be signed.
The Senate is scheduled to meet again at 1:30 Tuesday.
