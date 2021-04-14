INDIANAPOLIS — Bills student learning recovery and judicial selection passed through the Indiana House Wednesday after changes made to the bills in the Senate were approved and moved on to the governor for his signature or veto.
Student learning recovery
House Bill 1008 establishes the student learning recovery grant program and fund to help students who have fallen behind in their education due to the pandemic.
The bill appropriates $150 million from the state general fund, which will be given out in grants for which local schools, universities and other organizations could apply.
HB 1008 passed with a final vote of 79-2 in the House during its concurrence reading Wednesday.
Judicial selection
House Bill 1453 reshapes the judicial selection process for Lake and St. Joseph counties, which, for the past 40 years, have had a merit selection system that allows for citizens, lawyers and appellate-level judges to screen and select the candidates for appointment by the governor, according to the Indiana State Bar Association.
The ISBA said the bill would allow the governor to select the majority of members of the judicial nominating commission, and the appointees would not be required to have any legal training or connection to the legal community.
HB 1453 did not change much as amended in the Senate, according to the bill’s author, Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron. He said the bill was amended to add two more members to the commission — one member of a minority group and one woman — making it six members in total.
The ISBA released a statement in February saying that the bill “unnecessarily discards a working system and replaces it with one primarily overseen by the executive branch, without counsel from those who interact with the court on a daily basis.”
Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, said Lake and St. Joseph County voters should choose their judges.
“Lake County, St. Joseph County, Marion County and Allen County, all of those counties that have that large majority-minority population, deserve to have the same rights as the other 88 [counties] and be able to elect their judges,” Hatcher said. “Hopefully, we’ll see a bill next session that will treat every county the same when selecting judges.”
The bill passed by a vote of 52-33 when it was read for concurrence in the House.
