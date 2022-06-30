SOUTHERN INDIANA — In another landmark decision the Supreme Court has limited how the Clean Air Act can be applied to carbon dioxide emissions coming from power plants.
According to the court's ruling Thursday, the main anti-air pollution law in the U.S. doesn't give the Environmental Protection Agency the ability to regulate pollution from these plants that contribute to climate change.
Most of these plants use coal. In Southern Indiana, there's at least one coal plant that is in the process of closing.
Duke Energy is working now to shut down the coal-fired energy-generating facility Gallagher Station, which officially closed last year.
The plant opened in 1958. Duke has been working for the past six years on plans to close six coal ash basins at the site.
Concern for the closure of two of those coal ash basins, North Ash Basin and the Primary Pond Ash Fill Area, were raised in 2020 by the Hoosier Environmental Council and in 2021 by the EPA. Both groups said the initial plan to close these two basins didn't follow federal coal ash rules.
In January the EPA sent Duke a letter with the opinion and the company withdrew the initial plan and sent in a new one. Duke Energy officials told the News and Tribune previously they respectfully disagree that these two coal ash basins are subject to federal coal ash rules, but are complying so they can close the plant in a timely manner.
“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his opinion for the court.
Roberts wrote that the Clean Air Act doesn’t give EPA the authority to do. That means that Congress must speak clearly on this subject.
“A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body,” he wrote.
In a dissent, Justice Elena Klagan wrote this decision takes away the EPA's power over “the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.”
Kagan said the stakes in the case are high. She said, “The Court appoints itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decisionmaker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening.”
Biden, in a statement, called the ruling “another devastating decision that aims to take our country backwards.” He said he would “not relent in using my lawful authorities to protect public health and tackle the climate crisis.”
And EPA head Michael Regan said his agency will move forward with a rule to impose environmental standards on the energy sector.
United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric also weighed in to call the decision “a setback in our fight against climate change, when we are already far off-track in meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement,” the international climate accord that U.S. left during the Trump administration and re-entered once Biden took office.
Richard Revesz, an environmental expert at the New York University School of Law, called the decision “a significant setback for environmental protection and public health safeguards.”
But he also said in a statement that EPA still has authority to address greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector.
The Associated Press reports the justices heard arguments in this case the same day the UN's panel report warned climate change and its effects will get worse.
Nineteen mostly Republican-led states and coal companies led the fight at the Supreme Court against broad EPA authority to regulate carbon output.
The 6-3 ruling was made along party lines, with conservative justices in the majority.
