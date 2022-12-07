The New Albany Floyd Co. Animal Shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society this weekend for a National Adoption Weekend to find shelter pets loving homes for the holidays.
The shelter, 215 W. Market St., and Best Friends, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are partnering for the event, which will be on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet. During this time all adoption fees will be half off, and the shelter will not be scheduling appointments.
Data released earlier this year by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters saw an increase in animal intakes that adoptions couldn’t keep pace with. The animal welfare community is in crisis, and many shelters across the country are over capacity and are needing to make difficult decisions surrounding lifesaving efforts.
National data trends show that 2022 has been a tough year for shelters. Across the country, shelters are struggling with higher intake, while live outcomes, such as adoptions, fosters and rescues are not keeping pace.
This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters staying for longer periods, and causing increased strain on shelter staff. Additionally, many shelters are facing challenges with staffing shortages, limited hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events.
All this adds up to the current crisis of most U.S. shelters being at or over capacity, resulting in pets being more at risk due to lack of space.
