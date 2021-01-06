Braun 'sucked into big conspiracy'
Well, I never thought an Indiana Senator would drop so low as to actually add his name to a lawsuit protesting Joe Biden’s Presidential win, but Mike Braun did, and has. Sen. Braun is aligning himself AND thus all Hoosiers with Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit to overthrow the presidential 2020 election. Biden won by 7 MILLION votes but Mike Braun doesn’t think so. Maybe he should recount Georgia’s votes for a FOURTH time!
Trump has repeatedly said HE won the election, but then he’s also told over 25,000 lies in his tenure at the White House, so why would anyone believe anything he says? Mike has been sucked into this big conspiracy theory and won’t let go and in doing so disrespects all Hoosiers to the nation.
Can you imagine our wonderful past Sen. Richard Lugar EVER pulling a stunt like this? Or, Rep. Lee Hamilton? They had class and integrity and respected the vows they took as Hoosiers' federal legislative representatives. Mike Braun will go down in history as a poor loser and will look foolish on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
