With so much going on in the world right now it’s nice to be able to have a weekend where the weather won’t be a worry to add to the list.
Saturday morning brings another round of cold air, likely our last for a while as milder weather arrives after that point. Low temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the 30s in all locations. While a freeze can’t be ruled out in a few spots closer to Seymour, frost appears possible in many locations thanks to clearing skies and calmer winds. Make sure you disconnect your outdoor garden hoses from their spigots, take in or cover sensitive plants, and keep your pets in mind. By Saturday afternoon we’ll be mostly sunny with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees.
Sunday will start milder in the 40s, and the afternoon will be milder as highs reach into the middle 60s. It won’t be as pretty-looking of a day compared to Saturday thanks to widespread cloud cover, but at least we’ll be able to hold the rain chance down. Most of the showers that occur on Sunday will be south of Southern Indiana, keeping only a small, isolated chance of a sprinkle or drizzle in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours locally.
The next workweek promises a rebound into the 70s for highs as we stay dry through mid week. Our next rain system arrives Thursday, but it appears the temperature drop behind that next front won’t be terribly significant.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 60°
SUNDAY
Cloudy, isolated shower (20%)
HIGH: 66°
