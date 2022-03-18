Amber Joann Clapp
November 18, 1983 — Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Jeffersonville
Amber Joann Clapp, 38, of Jeffersonville, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Louisville. She was born on November 18, 1983, to Lorraine (Slayton) Broughton and Barry Peiper in Louisville.
Amber was a force of nature, with razor-sharp wit, a ton of attitude, fierce loyalty, and dedication to her life’s work. Her big personality was obvious before she ever said a word, with brightly colored hair that might change from week to week, fun tattoos, and infectious laughter. But even bigger than that was her dedication and love for all her family and friends.
Amber’s selflessness permeated every part of her life. If a neighbor needed help during a crisis, they could at least expect a homemade lasagna. A trip to any store usually meant she’d come home with more for friends and family than for herself. On at least one occasion, she used her skills as a nurse to help a car wreck victim until emergency services arrived. Stories like this about her are numerous, but unsurprising to anyone who knew and loved her.
Amber was a steadfast supporter of women’s rights, human rights at large, and many other causes that affected her and the people she loved. She always took a stand for what she thought was right, and strengthened others around her so they could do the same.
Left to love her forever are her husband, Jerod Clapp, and her son, Parker; her mother, Lorraine Broughton (Rickie); her grandmother, Joan Warren (Marion). Beyond that, she has a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who all love her.
A visitation and celebration of Amber’s life will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Preservation Station, 100 Preservation Pl., Jeffersonville, 47131. All attendees are asked to bring or wear a provided mask, because Amber would cuss you if you didn’t.
