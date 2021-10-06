Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.