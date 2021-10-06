An afternoon of tailgating at Autumn Woods in New Albany
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
featured
In today's top headlines we have more information on SoIN Big Read, a program providing a free book and events related to that book. We also have more information on a new member of the leadership team at Clark Memorial Health.
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Connie S. Carnes, 68, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Clark Memorial Health. She was born to the late Lloyd and Marie Roberts in Louisville, KY on December 6, 1952. Connie was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Russell Carnes; daughter, Cindy (Steve) Mason; so…
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd County Readers' Choice
- New Albany man found guilty of multiple felonies stemming from 2020 wreck
- New details released in 2018 plane crash that killed 3 in Clark County
- Clarksville man arrested in road rage incident
- PHOTOS: Parade kicks off Harvest Homecoming festivities
- Jeffersonville pastor charged with sex with minor in Allen County
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'Dogs, Winburn burn Devils
- Records show two more New Albany police officers quit after being placed on leave
- OUR VIEW: New Albany Police Department, city must be transparent about resignations
- Floyd County Republicans, Democrats call for changes in state redistricting plan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.