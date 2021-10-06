Mary Tate, Bill Andrews

Mary Tate and Bill Andrews played a game of giant Jenga.
Edna Carney, June Isaacs

Edna Carney and June Isaacs played beer pong.
Mike Czape

Mike Czape loved tailgating with his friends at Autumn Woods Health Campus.

Taylor Pursiful, Natalie Foushee

Employees Taylor Pursifull and Natalie Foushee enjoyed the activities of the day along with the residents.

